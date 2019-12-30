Parks Associates: 29% of US Broadband Households Own a Smart Home Device

DALLAS, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates announced new research today from its 4Q 2019 survey of 10,000 broadband households finding that 29% of US broadband households now own a smart home device, a 20% growth rate from one year ago. The international research firm will host the fifteenth annual CONNECTIONS™ Summit: Smart Home Business Models and Strategies, January 7 at CES® 2020 in Las Vegas, sponsored by Alarm.com, AmTrust Specialty Risk, ARM, Bitdefender, Cirrent, Everise, Inspire, Irdeto, Sprosty Network, Zen Ecosystems, and MMB Networks.

CONNECTIONS™ Summit addresses new technologies, deployment strategies, and consumer demand for wireless solutions that will drive the next stage of connected living. Sessions explore the latest privacy solutions and strategies among successful players to secure consumer data and communicate these efforts to their customers.

"Similar to CE devices, loss of wireless connectivity is the leading problem facing owners of smart home devices, followed by unresponsive devices," said Elizabeth Parks, President, Parks Associates. "As market players look to expand beyond the established smart home devices like smart thermostats and networked cameras, the industry will have to address connectivity issues as well as privacy and data security concerns, which are top barriers for adoption of these products."

The sessions "Home Networks: Wi-Fi, 5G, and Mesh" and "Privacy and Security: Protecting Consumers" analyze the next stages of development in these areas, featuring the following speakers:

Marcio Avillez , SVP, Business Development, CUJO AI

, SVP, Business Development, CUJO AI Rob Conant , CEO, Cirrent

, CEO, Cirrent Maggie Curran , VP Sales, E-Commerce and Business Divisions, Americas, Belkin International

, VP Sales, E-Commerce and Business Divisions, Americas, Belkin International Anurag Gupta , Director Business Development, PSA Certified, ARM

, Director Business Development, PSA Certified, ARM Mark Hung , VP Technology and Engineering, Wi-Fi Alliance

, VP Technology and Engineering, Wi-Fi Alliance Edith Laird , Director, Product Management, CommScope

, Director, Product Management, CommScope Paul Palmer , Director, Business Development, Consumer Business Unit, F-Secure Inc.

, Director, Business Development, Consumer Business Unit, F-Secure Inc. Moti Shkolnik , Co-Founder and CEO, Firedome

, Co-Founder and CEO, Firedome Lisa Spencer , Global Head, Marketing, Irdeto

, Global Head, Marketing, Irdeto Razvan Todor , Director, Connected Home Security, Bitdefender

, Director, Connected Home Security, Bitdefender Oz Yildirim, EVP and GM, AirTies, Americas Business Unit, AirTies

CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES includes eight executive sessions and a networking reception sponsored by Alarm.com on January 7, the opening day of CES. For more information on Parks Associates research or events, visit www.parksassociates.com, or contact sales@parksassociates.com, 972-490-1113. To schedule an interview with an analyst or to request specific research data, please contact Sherrelle Lewis at Sherrelle.lewis@parksassociates.com.

About CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES

CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES is an annual research and industry event hosted by international research firm Parks Associates at CES in Las Vegas. The executive event features one day of panel discussions on the smart home, Internet of Things (IoT), and connected entertainment, with trends and implications for connected consumers and opportunities for companies to build new revenues and innovative business models.

The 2020 CONNECTIONS™ Summit will take place January 7 during CES, which runs January 7-10 in Las Vegas. Follow the event on Twitter at @CONN_Summit. http//www.connectionssummit.com

Sherrelle Lewis

Parks Associates

972.996.0214

231612@email4pr.com

SOURCE Parks Associates