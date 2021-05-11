Parks Associates: 37% of US SMBs Likely to Purchase Cybersecurity Services in the Next Six Months

DALLAS, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Executives from Minim, NETGEAR, Everise, Cox Communications, Zobi, and ADTRAN will join Parks Associates for "Supporting Remote Workers with a Smarter Home," the next session in the 25th annual CONNECTIONS™: Premier Connected Home Conference series on Wednesday, May 12, 12:30 p.m. CT. Event sponsors include Alarm.com, Calix, Cox Communities, Bitdefender, Tuya, Ayla Networks, Plume, and Airties.

"More than 50% of US SMBs are concerned about the cybersecurity of employee's home networks," said Elizabeth Parks, President, Parks Associates. "Remote work, accelerated by COVID-19, is now a critical part of the connected home ecosystem, and with that comes multiple stakeholders, including SMBs that make up the vast majority of all business, and increased demand for services that will improve speeds, guarantee performance, and secure two-way communications between remote employees and their employers."

"Supporting Remote Workers with a Smarter Home" features a Visionary Insight with Nicole Zheng, Founder & CMO, Minim, and an Executive Spotlight exploring remote work demands featuring David Henry, SVP, Connected Home Products, NETGEAR.

"The future of the office is hybrid, with flexible options to work remotely and collaborate in person," said Nicole Zheng, CMO, Minim. "Employee sentiment is driving this trend, alongside increased office savings, productivity, and talent pool access. With this rapid shift, it's time to rethink workplace technology—most especially, connectivity and security solutions. If you need to be convinced, just ask Alexa when she's listening into your next confidential conference call from home."

An interactive panel discussion, "Meeting Evolving Needs of Businesses and Consumers," addresses how service providers and others in the market can best meet the evolving needs of businesses and employees in this new world of remote work.

For 25 years, CONNECTIONS™ has brought together thousands of industry players from the consumer technology ecosystem for networking opportunities, consumer and industry research from the Parks Associates analyst team, insights from visionary speakers, and thoughtful, curated sessions focused on technology innovations, consumer behavior, and product and service adoption and trends.

51% of US SMBs report at least some of their employees work remotely.

One in four SMBs are "very concerned" about effectively onboarding new hires.

More than 40% of US broadband households with Wi-Fi home networks report problems, including coverage gaps, slow speeds, and connectivity issues.

35% of US broadband households experienced a data security problem in the past 12 months.

About CONNECTIONS™

Parks Associates' 25th annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference features multiple virtual sessions hosted throughout 2021 focused on the adoption of technology including smart home, security, connected health, energy, home automation and entertainment solutions.

Bringing together more than 1,500 senior executives, CONNECTIONS™ provides networking opportunities combined with visionary keynotes and virtual sessions. The Parks Associates analyst team leads all conference sessions, which are focused on technology innovations, consumer adoption and trends, product and service forecasts, and the evaluation of new business strategies, partnerships, monetization opportunities, and value-added service design.

Throughout the event, sponsors offer demos during virtual networking events, spotlighting new technology innovations and services for the entertainment, mobile, and smart home market segments. www.connectionsconference.com

