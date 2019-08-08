Parks Associates: 41% of Current Caregivers are Concerned About Social Isolation for Their Loved Ones

DALLAS, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates research finds 41% of current caregivers are concerned about the social isolation experienced by the people under their care. Caregivers are most concerned about their loved one's declining strength, ongoing health issues, and the potential for accidents and emergencies, which are typically targeted by PERS and other aging-in-place solutions. Parks Associates' sixth annual Connected Health Summit: Independent Living and Wellness, August 27-29 at the Pendry San Diego in San Diego, California, will address how the expansion of connected medical devices and telehealth services into the home can deliver a variety of new benefits, from monitoring to communication and social interaction, serving the elderly, patients with chronic conditions, and rural households.

"Accidents and emergencies are perennially among caregivers' top concerns, but the social isolation that can come with loved ones living at home is also a key concern, one which becomes more prevalent as people undertake caregiving duties—29% of future caregivers have this same concern," said Dina Abdelrazik, Senior Analyst, Parks Associates. "This finding highlights the need to expand beyond traditional PERS in independent living to serve a variety of needs, which can be delivered through the integration of smart home and AI in independent living."

Connected Health Summit addresses the increasing demand for both clinical and consumer health and wellness solutions aimed at improving the quality of life for people living and seeking support at home.

"Connected Health Summit sets the stage for a much-needed conversation on how to empower individuals and their personal caregivers in ways that are practical and fully take advantage of innovative advancements in technology. Research on digital technology has repeatedly shown that consumers expect technology to play a significant role in improving their health and wellbeing in the late stages of life. We'll be exploring how technology can help," said Fran Ayalasomayajula, Head of Population Health, HP Inc.

Demographic trends in the US population point to growing senior consumer segments, with many opportunities to offer assistive technology that can enhance seniors' ability to live safe, active, and healthy lives. The session "Enabling Independence: Addressing Seniors' Health and Social Needs," supported by HP, evaluates the opportunity to better serve seniors' health and social needs, acknowledge their dignity, and enable independence.

"For us, it's about making life better for all people, everywhere. We are pleased to collaborate with Parks Associates and an esteemed group of industry experts on the subject of aging and technology, as it is so critical in preparing families, communities, and businesses for a global demographic shift of record proportions," Ayalasomayajula said.

Connected Health Summit explores new strategies and innovations that will expand and improve independent living solutions for consumers and caretakers, including innovative monitoring and smart home solutions. The conference examines consumer adoption and usage of connected health technologies and key adjacencies between smart home, healthcare, and independent living ecosystems.

