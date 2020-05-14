Parks Associates: 41% of US broadband households concerned about hackers accessing their devices

DALLAS, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates research reveals 41% of US broadband households are concerned about hackers getting access to their devices. With concerns higher among households without smart home devices, these fears could contribute to reluctance among consumers to purchase these devices. The international research firm will address the importance of establishing device security standards and certifications in the upcoming webinar "IoT Security: Establishing Frameworks to Protect Consumers," cohosted with PSA Certified.

Parks Associates: Smart Home Devices: Purchase Inhibitors

The webinar, hosted Tuesday, May 19, 11 AM ET / 10 AM CT / 5 PM CET, will address the value of industry standards and certifications in creating product differentiation, reducing risks, and building consumer trust.

"Connected devices have proven valuable in extending and enhancing many elements of everyday life, including work-at-home, education, entertainment, and health and wellness," said Patrice Samuels, Senior Analyst, Parks Associates. "But the expansion of smart home adoption and online activity also increases consumers' vulnerability to hackers and cybercriminals. Parks Associates research has repeatedly found safety and security to be fundamental to consumers, so all players would benefit from industry-level solutions that can deliver on the security of connected devices in the home."

Moderated by Patrice Samuels, Senior Analyst, Parks Associates, this webinar includes insights from the following panelists:

Anurag Gupta , Business Development Director of Platform Security Architecture, Arm

, Business Development Director of Platform Security Architecture, Carlos Serratos , Senior Director of Strategy, Brightsight

, Senior Director of Strategy, Hector Tejero , IoT Solutions Architect, ARROW Electronics

Parks Associates' 360 View: Supporting the Connected Consumer tracked the steady increase of DIY setup and configuration among smart home and connected CE products:

64% of smart home device owners report setting up at least one smart home device themselves

Approximately 90% of smart light bulb and smart plug owners set up these devices themselves

51% of smart home owners who set up their own devices experienced at least one type of problem when setting up their device

To register, visit http://www.parksassociates.com/arm-may2020. To request data or an interview, please contact Rosey Ulpino at [email protected], 972.996.0233.

