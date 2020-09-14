Parks Associates: 42% of US Broadband Households Now Own a Connected Health Device, Including 15% That Own a Connected Medical Device

DALLAS, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International research firm Parks Associates will feature new consumer research and insights from industry leaders Electronic Caregiver, Gadgeon, Intermountain Healthcare, Mayo Clinic, and Trapollo at the CONNECTIONS™ Community virtual event Connected Health at Home: The Next Smart Home Market , Wednesday, September 16, 11 a.m. CT.

Parks Associates: Adoption of Connected Health Products

Parks Associates consumer data from a 2Q 2020 survey finds 42% of US broadband households own at least one connected health device, including 28% that own a wearable and 15% with a connected medical device, such as a smart thermometer or wireless CPAP machine. CONNECTIONS™ speakers and Parks Associates analysts will discuss ways to integrate these devices with telehealth and smart home monitoring services to expand their value proposition.

Connected Health at Home: The Next Smart Home Market also includes insights on the disruption of COVID-19 on the healthcare system and new opportunities for connected health devices and remote patient monitoring solutions among home service providers, consumer technology leaders, and health systems, providers, and payers.

Mark Francis , Chief Digital Health Integration Officer, Electronic Caregiver, will present "The Future is Now for Connected Health at Home," in which he will explore the five foundational pillars to successfully deliver the next generation of healthcare.

Then the panel discussion "Consumer-Centric Healthcare and Home Services" features speakers:

"We are at an inflection point on the adoption of scalable, impactful digital health solutions," said Mark Francis , Chief Digital Health Integration Officer, Electronic Caregiver. "Taking lessons from how Uber and Airbnb have disrupted their industries, the next generation of healthcare innovation will be the driven by the development of a virtual consumer-centric health home and the ecosystem of clinical and non-clinical services to empower this transformation."

"Creating the 'Smart Healthy Home' is the next step in realizing the promise of connected health," said Mike Braham, SVP/GM, Trapollo.

Parks Associates launched the CONNECTIONS™ Community in 2020 as an online conference and networking experience focused on the connected home and IoT industries. The CONNECTIONS™ Community will host multiple special networking events leading up to the main virtual conference on November 10-12, which will bring together industry leaders to network and discuss the growing smart home market.

