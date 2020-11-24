Parks Associates: 45% of US Broadband Households Subscribe to Three or More OTT Video Services, Up From 27% in 2019

DALLAS, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates will host the third annual Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media as a virtual conference on December 14-16, featuring insights from Amazon, Verizon, ESPN, Cox, Cinedigm, Roku, Fandango, and more, on changes in video distribution, trends in video aggregation, and the growth in consumer video consumption following COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Future of Video Parks Associates: The Next 'Big 3' in OTT

"Nearly one-half of US broadband households subscribe to at least three OTT services," said Elizabeth Parks, President, Parks Associates. "The Big 3 of Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu have dominated this market, but the influx of many new content and service options is driving more spending and sampling among households. At Future of Video, we welcome industry players to explore adoption, consumer attitudes, and sustainable business models for OTT services."

Event sponsors include Comcast Technology Solutions, ContentWise, Verizon Media, You.i TV, Amdocs Media, Penthera, and Verimatrix.

Visionary Speakers

Andrea Clarke-Hall, VP, Business Development, Tubi

Jean Ellen Cowgill, GM, QuickTake and Global Head of Strategy and Business Development, Bloomberg Digital, Bloomberg Media

Darren Lepke, Head, Video Product Management, Verizon Media

Sandeep Gupta, VP, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon

Damian Pelliccione, Co-Founder & CEO, Revry

Renata Paulino Policicio, VP, Research and Insights, ESPN

Interactive Panel Speakers

Lisa Aussieker, VP Marketing and Communications, MediaKind

Marc Beckwitt, EVP Business Affairs & Development, Pure Flix

Gabriel Berger, CEO, ThinkAnalytics

Lu Bolden, Chief Revenue Officer, Verimatrix

Renato Bonomini, VP Global PreSales, ContentWise

Christopher Dean, VP & GM, Media & Entertainment, Salesforce Industries

Megan Dover, Executive Director, Video and Entertainment Product Management and Development, Cox Communications

Alex Drosin, Head, Worldwide Business Development, Deltatre

Henry Embleton, Head of Ad Products & Revenue, Crunchyroll

Gideon Gilboa, EVP Product, Marketing, and Solutions, Kaltura

Rob Gelick, EVP and GM, Streaming Services & Chief Product Officer, ViacomCBS Digital

Ben Grad, Head, Content Strategy & Acquisition, fuboTV

Dan Hurwitz, Chief Revenue Officer, Penthera

Virginia Juliano, CEO & Founder, CobbleCord

Simon Leadlay, Head of Product Management, You.i TV

Bob Leighton, SVP, Liberty Global

Sandra Lopez, VP & GM, Intel Sports

Stefanie Meyers, SVP Distribution, Starz

Alain Nochimowski, Executive VP Innovation, Viaccess-Orca

Mike O'Donnell, Chief Revenue Officer, VIZIO

Erick Opeka, President, Digital Networks, Cinedigm

Marty Roberts, CEO & Co-Founder, Wicket Labs

David Sanderson, CEO, Reelgood

Jason Schaeffer, SVP Growth, Crackle Plus

Kirstin Seitz, Head, Marketing Strategy and Operations, Philo

Blake Stuchin, VP, Digital Media Business Development, NFL

Jen Taylor, VP Digital Audience Development, A&E Networks

Chris Thun, VP, Product, TiVo

Stefan Van Engen, SVP, Content Programming and Partnerships, XUMO

Jennifer Vaux, Director, Programming Acquisition, The Roku Channel, Roku Inc.

Claire Weingarten, Director, Strategic Partnerships, Newsy, The E.W. Scripps Company

Mark Young, SVP, Global Strategy, Business and Corporate Development, Fandango



The event will feature Parks Associates' latest consumer and industry research:

61% of US broadband households subscribe to at least two OTT services, up from 48% in 2019.

45% subscribe to at least three, up from 27% in 2019.

61% of US broadband households subscribe to Netflix; 47% subscribe to Amazon Prime Video; 36% subscribe to Hulu; 31% subscribe to Disney+.

For information on registration or press passes, contact Rosey Ulpino, [email protected], 972.996.0233.

About Future of Video

Future of Video examines consumer research and key industry topics impacting digital entertainment, OTT video, and online streaming services, with new consumer research and insights on the changing video and digital media markets. www.futureofvideo.us

Contact:

Rosimely Ulpino

Parks Associates

972.996.0233

[email protected]

SOURCE Parks Associates