Parks Associates: 56% of All Light Vehicles in The US Will Be Actively Connected Cars by 2022

DALLAS, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates estimates the US will have 169 million actively connected cars by 2022, representing 56% of all light vehicles. The firm's 23rd-annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference, May 21-23 at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport, features the Connected Car Corner, by InstallerNet, and a special session on the opportunities for vendors, manufacturers, and service providers to extend their IoT solutions to the vehicle.

The Connected Car Corner, by InstallerNet, features innovations from Alpine, Owlcam, Reviver, SiriusXM, Support.com, VOXX, and Waylens, among others. Solutions on display include Android Auto and Apple Car Play, dash camera recording, customer lifecycle support, digital key control and license plate, driver scoring, remote engine start, radar detection, GPS navigation, safety and security features, voice activation, WiFi hotspot, and wireless backup camera.

The session "Connected Cars: Extension for the Smart Home" features the following speakers:

Brian Brackenbury, Director, Connected Products, Gentex Corporation

Jan-Philipp Gehrmann, Director, Head of Automotive Sales & Marketing Silicon Valley, NXP

Andy Hodge, CEO, Founder, Owl Cameras Inc.

Katie McMahon, VP and GM, SoundHound Inc

Dr. Alan Messer, CTO, Mojio

"From a technology perspective, many of the building blocks are already in-place for cars to connect to the smart home; however, ensuring a simple, intuitive, easy-to-use interface is critical for a non-distracted driving experience," said Brian Brackenbury, Director, Connected Products, Gentex Corporation. "While voice has made some great strides forward, the automobile environment has factors like road noise, fellow passengers, and noisy kids that don't always make voice the right choice for a user interface. Aggregating the fragmented services into a simple, one-touch interface, like HomeLink Connect, will ensure the end user gets something they can actually use every day, in all conditions!"

"The interrelationships between our homes, devices, and vehicles are becoming smarter and more seamless," said Jan-Philipp Gehrmann, Sr. Director, Head of Automotive Sales & Marketing Silicon Valley, NXP. "I look forward to joining the Premier Connected Home Conference to share more about these exciting developments and how new automotive technologies are making transport increasingly autonomous, safer, more environmentally sound, and securely connected."

"Connected car is what's next after the connected home. Just like it is in the home, video security is at the heart of what consumers and businesses need for their cars and trucks," said Andy Hodge, CEO, Founder, Owl Cameras Inc.

"With the adoption of voice AI technology in connected cars as a top priority in the automotive industry, we're at a tipping point for leveraging voice across all industries," said Katie McMahon, VP/GM, SoundHound. "I look forward to telling the story of how integrating voice AI into cars and other Internet of Things devices can vastly improve consumers' customized experiences, as well as allow companies to maintain their own brands."

"The smart home ecosystem is expanding rapidly," said Dr. Alan Messer, CTO, Mojio. "As consumers realize the value of an increasingly connected lifestyle, innovative players like Mojio and Vivint are enabling the next generation of consumer IoT services that unite the capabilities of connected cars and smart homes to unlock enhanced safety, security, and convenience protection for the two most valuable assets - our homes and our cars."

