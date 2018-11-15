Parks Associates: 56% of U.S. Broadband Households Highly Value an Energy-efficient Home

DALLAS, Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced the preliminary agenda and Advisory Board for its tenth-annual Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer, held February 18-20, 2019, at the Omni Austin Hotel Downtown in Austin, Texas. The research firm notes 56% of U.S. broadband households believe it is very important to have an energy-efficient household, so the executive conference focuses on strategies to turn this interest into action and the challenges and opportunities for utilities as consumer adoption of connected products and renewable power solutions increases.

Parks Associates: Energy-Saving Actions and Attitudes

The 2019 Advisory Board for Smart Energy Summit includes:

Joel Miller , Principle Supervisor, DTE Energy

, Principle Supervisor, Dain Nestel , Director, ecobee

, Director, Matt Johnson , VP, Business Development, EnergyHub

, VP, Business Development, Steve Hambric , VP, Distributed Energy Management, Itron

, VP, Distributed Energy Management, Jeff Hamel , Director, Energy and Housing Partnerships, Nest/Google

, Director, Energy and Housing Partnerships, Emmett Romine , SVP Business Development, Powerley

, SVP Business Development, Judd Moritz , SVP of Solutions, Simple Energy

, SVP of Solutions, Olaf Lohr , Utility Relations, sonnen

Smart Energy Summit will feature a keynote from Leah Barton, VP & GM, Home Protection, Direct Energy.

Research from Parks Associates finds 91% of U.S. broadband households have taken take some mindful action to reduce their energy consumption but only 16% believe that their personal habits are very energy efficient.

"Consumer adoption of connected products and participation in renewable power generation create a challenge and an opportunity for utilities," said Tom Kerber, Sr. Director, IoT Strategy, Parks Associates. "Distributed energy resources are being sold and installed behind the meter in increasing numbers. Smart products, renewable generation, battery storage, and electric vehicles are all transformative technologies individually, but the fact that that all of these products are being adopted simultaneously creates and added layer of complexity and challenge."

At Smart Energy Summit, more than 300 industry leaders from utilities, service providers, manufacturers, and technology companies will participate in panel discussions about the impact of direct consumer participation in energy markets and strategies to increase consumer engagement in demand response, distributed generation, and energy efficiency offerings.

"Smart Energy Summit addresses the new approaches and solutions that are using connectivity and data to transform how energy is delivered," said Elizabeth Parks, SVP, Parks Associates. "This event also examines the impact of the IoT on utilities, energy service providers, and consumers."

Early sponsors for Smart Energy Summit 2019 include Bidgely, Rapid Response Monitoring, and Trusource Labs

More information about the Smart Energy Summit is available at www.SES2019.com. To speak with an analyst or request specific research data, contact Julia Homier at Julia.homier@parksassociates.com or 972-996-0214.

About Smart Energy Summit

Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer examines the changing role of utilities and energy providers in the IoT era and offers research and insights on new opportunities to empower consumers with smart solutions to manage and save energy in the home. The conference addresses key questions for energy providers around leadership and alignment of goals between residential energy management solutions and the grid and presents strategies to expand business and revenue goals by incorporating smart products into energy programs.

The tenth-annual Smart Energy Summit will take place February 18-20, 2019, at the Omni Austin Hotel Downtown in Austin, Texas. The summit agenda features leaders from utilities, state and national regulators, telecom and security companies, retailers, and OEMs. Follow the event on Twitter at @SmartEnergySmt and #SmartEnergy19. For information on speaking, sponsoring, or attending Smart Energy Summit, visit www.ses2019.com.

