Parks Associates: 7% of US Broadband Households Have Bought a Self-Installed System

DALLAS, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New Parks Associates security research finds 7% of US broadband households have bought a self-installed security system, with 46% doing so to protect their home and belongings. Leading players ADT, Arlo Technologies, Google, Ring, and SimpliSafe will address key topics in the home security business at Parks Associates' fifteenth annual CONNECTIONS™ Summit: Smart Home Business Models and Strategies, January 7 at CES® 2020 in Las Vegas.

Parks Associates: Top Purchase Drivers of Self-Installed Security System CONNECTIONS™ Summit

CONNECTIONS™ Summit addresses new technologies, deployment strategies, and consumer demand for new wireless solutions that will drive the next stage of connected living. Sessions will also explore the latest privacy solutions and what successful players are doing to secure data and communicate these efforts to their customers. CONNECTIONS™ Summit sponsors include Alarm.com, AmTrust Specialty Risk, ARM, Bitdefender, Cirrent, Everise, Inspire, Irdeto, Sprosty Network, Zen Ecosystems, and MMB Networks.

"DIY systems offer safety and security at a low cost that will increase adoption over time, especially as self-monitored options become more commonplace," said Elizabeth Parks, President, Parks Associates. "More affordable devices in the market will appeal to cost-conscious consumers, especially cameras, which are the leading device attached to a security system. Among networked camera owners, 29% report that a less expensive brand was an important consideration during purchase. We look forward to hearing from industry leaders during this security session at CONNECTIONS™ Summit."

The session "Disruption in Home Security: Smart Home Convergence" features the following speakers:

Naveen Chhangani , VP, Product and Services, Arlo Technologies

, VP, Product and Services, Arlo Technologies Raya Sevilla , SVP Product, ADT

, SVP Product, ADT Vera Tzoneva , Head of Assistant Distribution Partnerships, Google

, Head of Assistant Distribution Partnerships, Google Andrew Vloyantes, GM of Installed Solutions, Ring

Matt Wolf , Head of Partnerships, SimpliSafe

CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES is a one-day executive summit that focuses on the best business models and value propositions in the Internet of Things (IoT), the smart home, and connected and mobile CE and services. The event includes eight executive sessions and a networking reception, sponsored by Alarm.com, on January 7, the opening day of CES.

For more information on Parks Associates research or events, visit www.parksassociates.com, or contact sales@parksassociates.com, 972-490-1113. To schedule an interview with an analyst or to request specific research data, please contact Elizabeth Parks at eparks@parksassociates.com.

About CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES

CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES is an annual research and industry event hosted by international research firm Parks Associates at CES in Las Vegas. The executive event features one day of panel discussions on the smart home, Internet of Things (IoT), and connected entertainment, with trends and implications for connected consumers and opportunities for companies to build new revenues and innovative business models.

The 2020 CONNECTIONS™ Summit will take place January 7 during CES, which runs January 7-10 in Las Vegas. Follow the event on Twitter at @CONN_Summit. During CES, visit Parks Associates at Booth #42452. http//www.connectionssummit.com

