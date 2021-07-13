Parks Associates: 83% of Multifamily Builders Report The Ability to Integrate Smart Home Technology With Property Management Software as "Very Important"

DALLAS, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates continues its 25th annual CONNECTIONS™: Premier Connected Home Conference this week with the virtual session MDUs: Scaling Up, focused on the expansion of connectivity services and smart home solutions in the multifamily housing market. The session on Wednesday, July 14, features executives from RealPage, SmartRent, ADT, Salto Systems, GreenHome Institute, Dwelo, Comcast, and Continental Properties. Event sponsors include Alarm.com, Calix, Comcast, Cox Communications, SmartRent, Bitdefender, Tuya, Ayla Networks, Plume, and Airties.

The firm's research shows that 83% of multifamily builders report the ability to integrate smart home technology with property management software as "very important" and 65% report that smart home technology differentiates properties and adds value. Increased rental revenue is considered the most important smart home value proposition for multifamily property managers and owners, though savings from energy efficiency and access control follow close behind.

"Smart apartments are a valuable amenity to attract and retain renters," said Patrice Samuels, Senior Analyst, Parks Associates. "MDU managers can charge higher rent and also benefit from operational efficiencies. In addition, bulk internet provides a viable business model for MDUs, effectively allowing the tenet to receive the benefits of connectivity while avoiding the logistical challenges. We look forward to hearing more from industry leaders about the explosive growth happening."

MDUs: Scaling Up , 12:30 p.m. CT on July 14, features the visionary speaker Henry Pye, Vice President, Residential Technology Services, RealPage, followed by an executive Q&A session with Demetrios Barnes, COO and Co-Founder, SmartRent, and an interactive panel discussion:

Marshall Friday , Director of Sales - Multifamily IoT & Smart Home, ADT

, Director of Sales - Multifamily IoT & Smart Home, ADT Preston Grutzmacher , Vertical Business Leader for Multifamily Housing, Salto Systems

, Vertical Business Leader for Multifamily Housing, Salto Systems Brett Little , Program Manager, GreenHome Institute

, Program Manager, GreenHome Institute Michael Rovito , CEO, Dwelo

, CEO, Dwelo Andy Schnack , Senior Manager - Xfinity Communities, Comcast

, Senior Manager - Xfinity Communities, Comcast Steve Yahnke , Director of IT, Continental Properties

For 25 years, CONNECTIONS™ has brought together thousands of industry players from the consumer technology ecosystem for networking opportunities, consumer and industry research from the Parks Associates analyst team, insights from visionary speakers, and thoughtful, curated sessions focused on technology innovations, consumer behavior, and product and service adoption and trends.

Parks Associates' 25th annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference features multiple virtual sessions hosted throughout 2021 focused on the adoption of technology including smart home, security, connected health, energy, home automation and entertainment solutions.

Bringing together more than 1,500 senior executives, CONNECTIONS™ provides networking opportunities combined with visionary keynotes and virtual sessions. The Parks Associates analyst team leads all conference sessions, which are focused on technology innovations, consumer adoption and trends, product and service forecasts, and the evaluation of new business strategies, partnerships, monetization opportunities, and value-added service design.

