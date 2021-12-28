Parks Associates Addresses Consumer Demand for Technology Health and Wellness Solutions at CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES® 2022

DALLAS, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates announced new research ahead of CES® 2022 focused on health and wellness solutions in the connected home, a key area of its research practice. The firm will feature its latest research, including Virtual Care – Connected Health Devices and Services, Healthy and Well at Home: Senior Assistive Technology, and Fresh Air: Air Quality and Comfort in the Smart Home, in the sessions "Health at Home: Meeting Needs of Consumers" and "Home Services: Driving Incremental Revenues" at CONNECTIONS™ Summit on January 5 in Las Vegas.

Parks Associates research shows growing demands for connected solutions for air quality, telehealth, independent living solutions, and more:

Consumer usage of telehealth services increased from 15% in Q2 2019 to 64% in 2021.

55% of US broadband households own a connected health device, and 25% own a connected medical device.

73% of US caregivers report likelihood to buy an independent living solution for their loved one.

Almost 50% of US broadband households have a health condition sensitive to indoor air quality.

34% of broadband households are concerned about the air quality inside their home.

Smart thermostat owners are approximately four times more likely to own other smart climate-control devices than non-owners.

Parks Associates' research also quantifies the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak and ongoing pandemic on consumer behaviors, purchasing, and usage of connected health devices and services.

"The pandemic has forever changed the trajectory of healthcare, consumer work environments, and the role of technology in the home," said Elizabeth Parks, President, Parks Associates. "There is so much investment as many industries are forced to transform in response to these new market challenges, but we see opportunities to make real improvements in consumers' lives. Our research reveals how broadband, connected devices, and technology can enhance and provide added value to consumers."

Parks Associates research provides trending data and quantifies the adoption and use of connected technologies, producing over 100 syndicated research reports each year. The firm will share insights on these health topics during CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES and its upcoming Connected Health Summit, held virtually and in person throughout the year.

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates, a woman-owned and woman-led internationally recognized market research and consulting company, specializes in emerging technology solutions serving the consumer and small to medium business (SMB) markets. Celebrating its 35th year in 2021, Parks Associates is a partner to companies navigating the changing consumer technology landscapes through data-driven market insights, extensive consumer and industry intelligence, custom marketing services and executive networking experiences and conferences.

The company's expertise includes home automation, control systems and security, digital media and platforms, entertainment and gaming, home networks, internet and video services, connected health and independent living solutions, mobile applications and services, support services, consumer electronics, and energy management solutions.

Each year, Parks Associates hosts industry webcasts, the CONNECTIONS™ Conference Series, Connected Health Summit, Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer, and Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media. http://www.parksassociates.com

