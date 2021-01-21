Parks Associates Announces 2021 Events Focused on the Connected Consumer, Home Automation and Security, Energy Management, Connected Health and Independent Living, and Digital Content and Video Services

DALLAS, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its 15th annual CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES, international research firm Parks Associates today announced its 2021 schedule of executive conferences focused on the connected consumer, with topics including home automation and security, energy management, connected health and independent living, and digital media and video services. The research firm will feature more than 40 virtual sessions throughout 2021, sharing the latest consumer data and insights and bringing together industry leaders to network and share the most important trends in technology impacting consumers and SMBs.

"Parks Associates is dedicated to sharing insights and market developments in our research areas. By hosting sessions throughout the year, as part of an online community, we are able to provide extended visibility for our sponsors to a dedicated audience of executives," said Elizabeth Parks, President, Parks Associates. "We will also feature data from our quarterly consumer research of 10,000 US broadband households throughout the year, and while we are disappointed we can't yet meet in person, we are excited about the plans we have for 2021."

The research firm is accepting speaker submissions for all events. These interactive sessions cater to senior-level executives, with a focus on insight into new technologies, business models, and the impact of shifts in consumer habits and attitudes across all industry verticals impacting consumers, US households, and SMBs.

Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer

The 12th annual executive event delivers consumer and industry research and strategic insight focusing on the emerging in-home energy management technology market as well as new markets for smart energy solutions.

When: February 23-24, April 28, August 4, and October 7

CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference and Showcase

In its 25th year, CONNECTIONS™ is the only connected home event to focus on the use cases and emerging business models that will successfully engage consumers and grow revenues in the converging IoT industries, including smart home, home automation, security, and connected device ecosystems.

When: March 24, May 12, May 25-26, July 14, August 18, September 22, and November 9-10

Connected Health Summit: Independent Living and Wellness

The eighth annual Connected Health Summit features Parks Associates' in-depth consumer research as well as industry perspectives on the impact of connected devices, mobile health services, health reforms, and independent living and the increasing adoption of telehealth solutions.

When: January 27, April 14, June 30, August 31, September 1, and December 1

Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media

In its fourth year, Future of Video features new consumer research and insights on the changing video and digital media markets, with a particular look at OTT service business models and consumption and the ongoing impact of new entrants and increased competition.

When: March 31, May 5, June 9, July 28, October 6, and December 14-15

The full schedule can be found online, and registration is open. For information on sponsoring or attending, contact [email protected].

