Parks Associates Announces Advisory Board and Topics for Third Annual Future of Video

DALLAS, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International research firm Parks Associates today announced the Advisory Board for the third annual Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media, including executives from A+E Networks, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, MediaKind, Reelgood, TiVo, Tubi, Verizon Digital Media Services, Viacom International, and The Walt Disney Company.

The firm's COVID-19: Impact on Consumer Behavior and Spending reveals that the percentage of US broadband households subscribing to an OTT service increased to 76% in Q1 2020, while adoption of pay-TV services has flattened to 73%.

Parks Associates will host the third annual Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media, December 14-16, 2020, in Marina del Rey, California, featuring perspectives from analysts and industry leaders on viewer behaviors and preferences, the impact of economic downturns, and challenges for the video industry in meeting the expectations of today's connected consumers.

"At this year's event, we will be in a unique position to talk about the consumer shifts in video consumption as a result of the current public health crisis, as well as strategies moving forward as shelter-in-place and work-from-home mandates are lifted," said Elizabeth Parks, President, Parks Associates. "Ramped-up promotional offers, free trials, historic levels of consumption, and cancellation of sporting and other live events have greatly impacted the video streaming and pay-TV markets."

2020 advisory board:

Lisa Aussieker , VP, Marketing and Communications, MediaKind

, VP, Marketing and Communications, MediaKind Nicolas Beraudo , Chief Revenue Officer, Reelgood

, Chief Revenue Officer, Reelgood Paul Cabana , EVP, Multiplatform Programming, A+E Networks

, EVP, Multiplatform Programming, A+E Networks Mary Kay Evans , CMO / VP, Marketing, Verizon Digital Media Services

, CMO / VP, Marketing, Verizon Digital Media Services Andrea Clarke Hall , VP, Business Development, Tubi

, VP, Business Development, Tubi Kase Niles, Sr. Manager, Strategic Research and Market Intelligence, TiVo

Manager, Strategic Research and Market Intelligence, TiVo Dan Reich , SVP, Global Multiplatform Product Development, Viacom International

, SVP, Global Multiplatform Product Development, Viacom International David Sanderson , Founder & CEO, Reelgood

, Founder & CEO, Reelgood Elana Sofko , COO, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

, COO, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Kimberly Wilson , VP, Multiplatform Marketing, The Walt Disney Company

"We are looking forward to sharing our consumer and industry research tracking and quantifying the market changes as a result of the pandemic," said Steve Nason, Research Director, Parks Associates. "Our consumer research this year focuses on pricing trends, new ways consumers are using video devices, and shifts in content consumption and preferences as well as pricing expectations following the bevy of free trial offerings. Our industry research and discussions examine the impact of changes in ad spending, changes in content windowing, and challenges in original content production."

2020 Topics for Future of Video:

The Next Phase in the Streaming Wars

OTT Engagement Strategies

Shift to Hybrid Business Models

Short-form Video: Mobile First

Video Livestreaming: An Exploding Market

vMVPDs: Finding Success Between Traditional Pay TV and OTT

Piracy's Impact on Service Providers

Rising Cost of Licensing and Distributing Content

The Age of Video Aggregation

Impact of 5G on Video and Gaming Services

Data and Decision Making in Video Services

Impact of Connected Devices on the Video Experience

Rise of Ad-based OTT Services

Traditional Pay TV's Online Video Services: Shifting Revenues

OTT Bundling Partnerships

Video Distribution and Marketing to the Consumer

Retention and Churn in OTT

About Future of Video

Future of Video examines consumer research and key industry topics impacting digital entertainment, OTT video, and online streaming services, with new consumer research and insights on the changing video and digital media markets. Visit www.futureofvideo.us or connect at @video_future.

