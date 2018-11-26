Parks Associates: AT&T, Hulu, & 20th Century Fox to Keynote Future of Video: OTT, Pay-TV and Digital Media
OTT services create major industry shifts in content distribution, advertising, partnerships, and video subscription services
DALLAS, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates research shows 70% of U.S. broadband households now subscribe to an OTT service, compared to 79% with pay-TV services. The research firm will discuss the future landscape of OTT, pay TV, and digital media and strategies to enhance the viewer value proposition at its inaugural Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media conference, December 10-12, in Marina del Rey, California.
"While consumers demand access to OTT video services on mobile devices, only about one-third of U.S. broadband households actually watched video on their mobile phones in the past 30 days," said Brett Sappington, Senior Research Director, Parks Associates. "It is just one example of the complexities involved in offering video services today."
- Julie DeTraglia, VP, Head of Research, Hulu
- Sarah Lyons, VP of OTT Media Products, AT&T
- John Penney, EVP, Consumer Business Development & Strategic Partnerships, 20th Century Fox
- Gabe Berger, CEO, ThinkAnalytics
- Greg Berkin, Managing Director, Concours Ventures
- Arun Bhikshesvaran, CMO, MediaKind
- Perrin Chiles, Co-Founder, CEO, Adaptive Studios
- Jon Cody, CEO/Founder, TV4 Entertainment
- Ryan Curry, Head, Tech and Innovation, Combs Enterprises
- Mrugesh Desai, Head, Solutions Engineering, Accedo
- Alex Drosin, CCO, Massive
- Michele Edelman, EVP, Marketing, VUBIQUITY
- Scott Ehrlich, VP, Emerging Platform Content, Sinclair Broadcast Group
- Joel Fineman, Director, Publisher Development, Premion, a division of TEGNA
- Kristen Finney, EVP, EMEA TVD, Fox
- Julian Franco, Head, AVOD, Vudu
- Scott Hancock, VP Marketing, Plex
- Chad Harris, SVP New Media & Innovation, Crown Media Family Networks
- Dan Hurwitz, CRO, Penthera
- Anil Jain, EVP, Strategic Alliances, Brightcove
- Paul Josephson, CSO, Uproxx
- Virginia Juliano, CEO & Founder, CobbleCord
- Belsasar Lepe, Founder & CTO, Ooyala
- Darren Lepke, Marketing Director, Verizon Digital Media Services
- Bruce Littman, EVP, Content Distribution, One America News Network / AWE
- Alphonse Lordo, Investment Banking Associate, Sports and Entertainment, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey
- Kamran Lotfi, Director, Product Management, Video, Gracenote
- Michael McCluskey, VP, Product Management, Espial
- Liz Moothart, Senior Director, Marketing, Ellation
- Colleen Moraghan, SVP, Data Solutions, 605
- Tom Munro, CEO, Verimatrix
- Allison Metcalfe, GM, LiveRamp TV, LiveRamp
- Nandhu Nandhakumar, SVP, Office of the CTO, LG Electronics / LG Technology Center of America
- Barry Nolan, CMO, Swrve
- Erick Opeka, President, Cinedigm Networks, Cinedigm
- Colin Petrie-Norris, CEO, XUMO
- Jen Prenner, GM, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon
- Dan Reich, SVP, Multiplatform Product Strategy & Development, Viacom International
- Marty Roberts, CEO, Wicket Labs
- Jonathan Ruff, Senior Director, Technical & Product Marketing, ARRIS
- Andrew Runyon, VP, Client Partner, Merkle
- Steven Schachter, VP, Business Development and Distribution, Cannella Response Television
- Gary Schanman, SVP, Video Products, Charter
- Jeff Shulz, CBO, Pluto TV
- Anthony Smith-Chaigneau, Sr. Director Product Marketing, NAGRA
- Paul Stathacopoulos, VP, Strategy & Execution, TiVo Corporation
- Clint Stinchcomb, President & CEO, CuriosityStream
- Stephen Strong, VP, Strategic Partnerships, Newsy
- Benjamin Vallat, VP, Business Development and Strategic Partnerships, Twitch
- Ravi Viswanathan, Strategic Partnerships Lead, Telco and Video Distribution, Google
- Mitch Weinraub, Director - Advanced Video Products, Dish / AirTV
- Don Wilcox, VP, Multiplatform Marketing & Content, PBS
- Viviana Zarragoitia, VP, Three Point Capital
- Oded Ben Zur, Senior Director, Product and Technical Marketing, Kaltura
