Parks Associates: AT&T, Hulu, & 20th Century Fox to Keynote Future of Video: OTT, Pay-TV and Digital Media

DALLAS, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates research shows 70% of U.S. broadband households now subscribe to an OTT service, compared to 79% with pay-TV services. The research firm will discuss the future landscape of OTT, pay TV, and digital media and strategies to enhance the viewer value proposition at its inaugural Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media conference, December 10-12, in Marina del Rey, California.

Parks Associates: Use of Devices to Watch Video in Past 30 Days

"While consumers demand access to OTT video services on mobile devices, only about one-third of U.S. broadband households actually watched video on their mobile phones in the past 30 days," said Brett Sappington, Senior Research Director, Parks Associates. "It is just one example of the complexities involved in offering video services today."

Keynotes:

Julie DeTraglia , VP, Head of Research, Hulu

, VP, Head of Research, Sarah Lyons , VP of OTT Media Products, AT&T

, VP of OTT Media Products, John Penney , EVP, Consumer Business Development & Strategic Partnerships, 20th Century Fox

Speakers:

Gabe Berger , CEO, ThinkAnalytics

, CEO, Greg Berkin , Managing Director, Concours Ventures

, Managing Director, Arun Bhikshesvaran , CMO, MediaKind

, CMO, Perrin Chiles , Co-Founder, CEO, Adaptive Studios

, Co-Founder, CEO, Jon Cody , CEO/Founder, TV4 Entertainment

, CEO/Founder, Ryan Curry , Head, Tech and Innovation, Combs Enterprises

, Head, Tech and Innovation, Mrugesh Desai , Head, Solutions Engineering, Accedo

, Head, Solutions Engineering, Alex Drosin , CCO, Massive

, CCO, Michele Edelman , EVP, Marketing, VUBIQUITY

, EVP, Marketing, Scott Ehrlich , VP, Emerging Platform Content, Sinclair Broadcast Group

, VP, Emerging Platform Content, Joel Fineman , Director, Publisher Development, Premion, a division of TEGNA

, Director, Publisher Development, Kristen Finney , EVP, EMEA TVD, Fox

, EVP, EMEA TVD, Julian Franco , Head, AVOD, Vudu

, Head, AVOD, Scott Hancock , VP Marketing, Plex

, VP Marketing, Chad Harris , SVP New Media & Innovation, Crown Media Family Networks

, SVP New Media & Innovation, Dan Hurwitz , CRO, Penthera

, CRO, Anil Jain, EVP, Strategic Alliances, Brightcove

Paul Josephson , CSO, Uproxx

, CSO, Virginia Juliano , CEO & Founder, CobbleCord

, CEO & Founder, Belsasar Lepe , Founder & CTO, Ooyala

, Founder & CTO, Darren Lepke , Marketing Director, Verizon Digital Media Services

, Marketing Director, Bruce Littman , EVP, Content Distribution, One America News Network / AWE

, EVP, Content Distribution, Alphonse Lordo , Investment Banking Associate, Sports and Entertainment, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey

, Investment Banking Associate, Sports and Entertainment, Kamran Lotfi , Director, Product Management, Video, Gracenote

, Director, Product Management, Video, Michael McCluskey , VP, Product Management, Espial

, VP, Product Management, Liz Moothart , Senior Director, Marketing, Ellation

, Senior Director, Marketing, Colleen Moraghan , SVP, Data Solutions, 605

, SVP, Data Solutions, Tom Munro , CEO, Verimatrix

, CEO, Allison Metcalfe , GM, LiveRamp TV, LiveRamp

, GM, LiveRamp TV, Nandhu Nandhakumar, SVP, Office of the CTO, LG Electronics / LG Technology Center of America

Barry Nolan , CMO, Swrve

, CMO, Erick Opeka , President, Cinedigm Networks, Cinedigm

, President, Cinedigm Networks, Colin Petrie-Norris , CEO, XUMO

, CEO, Jen Prenner , GM, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon

, GM, Amazon Fire TV, Dan Reich , SVP, Multiplatform Product Strategy & Development, Viacom International

, SVP, Multiplatform Product Strategy & Development, Marty Roberts , CEO, Wicket Labs

, CEO, Jonathan Ruff , Senior Director, Technical & Product Marketing, ARRIS

, Senior Director, Technical & Product Marketing, Andrew Runyon , VP, Client Partner, Merkle

, VP, Client Partner, Steven Schachter , VP, Business Development and Distribution, Cannella Response Television

, VP, Business Development and Distribution, Gary Schanman, SVP, Video Products, Charter

Jeff Shulz , CBO, Pluto TV

, CBO, Anthony Smith-Chaigneau , Sr. Director Product Marketing, NAGRA

, Sr. Director Product Marketing, Paul Stathacopoulos , VP, Strategy & Execution, TiVo Corporation

, VP, Strategy & Execution, Clint Stinchcomb , President & CEO, CuriosityStream

, President & CEO, Stephen Strong , VP, Strategic Partnerships, Newsy

, VP, Strategic Partnerships, Benjamin Vallat , VP, Business Development and Strategic Partnerships, Twitch

, VP, Business Development and Strategic Partnerships, Ravi Viswanathan , Strategic Partnerships Lead, Telco and Video Distribution, Google

, Strategic Partnerships Lead, Telco and Video Distribution, Mitch Weinraub , Director - Advanced Video Products, Dish / AirTV

, Director - Advanced Video Products, Don Wilcox , VP, Multiplatform Marketing & Content, PBS

, VP, Multiplatform Marketing & Content, Viviana Zarragoitia , VP, Three Point Capital

, VP, Oded Ben Zur , Senior Director, Product and Technical Marketing, Kaltura

