Parks Associates: By End of 2025, Approximately 93% Of US Households Will Have a Broadband Subscription, Either Fixed or Mobile

CONNECTIONS™ Conference addresses changes in broadband market and new value-added services with insights from Airties, Blink Charging, Brivo, Calix, Cox, SmartONE Solutions, Plume, and Sweepr

DALLAS, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates' latest research forecasts that by the end of 2025, approximately 93% of US households will have a broadband subscription, either fixed or mobile. The international research firm will host Broadband Future Proofing: Driving New Experiences and Value, a virtual session in the 26th annual CONNECTIONS™: Premier Connected Home Conference series on Thursday, October 20, 11:00 a.m. CT.

Connections Parks Associates: Internet Adoption in US Households

Broadband Future Proofing: Driving New Experiences and Value features an executive fireside chat with Josh Pettiette, VP - Product, Business Development, and Strategic Planning, GVTC Communications, and interactive panels featuring the following industry leaders:

"The home broadband market is entering a time of renewed competition and innovation, with the emergence of several new players and growing fiber deployments," said Kristen Hanich, Director, Research, Parks Associates. "While adoption of the original bundle, with pay-TV and voice services, is declining, new value-added services are providing new opportunities for increasing customer satisfaction and growing revenue. Optimized Wi-Fi and gateway-based cybersecurity are popular in the residential market, and in the MDU space, bulk internet and managed Wi-Fi deployments make this a competitive, but potentially lucrative, market."

Event sponsors include Alarm.com, Calix, Cox Communities, F-Secure, Homebase, Plume, Airties, Bitdefender, Johnson Controls, Nice, Notion, Rapid Response Monitoring, Resideo, Schneider Electric, STRATIS®, a RealPage Company, AmTrust Specialty Risk, Gadgeon, Ivani, Midea, Cooktop Safety, Iris® Powered by Generali, and Assurant.

To request data or an interview, contact Rosey Sera, [email protected], 972-490-1113.

About CONNECTIONS™

Parks Associates' 26th annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference features multiple virtual sessions hosted throughout 2022 focused on the adoption of technology including smart home, security, connected health, energy, home automation, and entertainment solutions.

Bringing together more than 1,500 senior executives, CONNECTIONS™ provides networking opportunities combined with visionary keynotes and virtual sessions. The Parks Associates analyst team leads all conference sessions, which are focused on technology innovations, consumer adoption and trends, product and service forecasts, and the evaluation of new business strategies, partnerships, monetization opportunities, and value-added service design.

Throughout the event, sponsors offer demos during virtual networking events, spotlighting new technology innovations and services for the entertainment, mobile, and smart home market segments.

Register now. For more information, contact [email protected], call 972-490-1113, and visit www.connectionsconference.com.

Contact:

Rosey Sera

Parks Associates

972-996-0233

[email protected]

SOURCE Parks Associates