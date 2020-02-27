Parks Associates: Comcast and ADT Keynote 24th Annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference

DALLAS, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced executives from Comcast and ADT will deliver keynotes at the firm's 24th annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference, May 19-21 at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport in San Francisco, California. They will join a lineup that includes ANGI Homeservices/Handy and Vivint Smart Home addressing business models, new technologies, and partnerships impacting the growth of solutions for consumers at home.

Parks Associates: Top Preferred Control Method for Smart Home Devices

Noopur Davis, EVP, Chief Product and Information Security Officer, Comcast, and Bob Kupbens, President, Chief Strategy and Product Officer, ADT, will address ways to leverage connectivity in the home through partnerships, product integrations, and new solutions that create a valuable experience for consumers while also addressing data privacy and security. Oisin Hanrahan, Chief Product Officer, ANGI Homeservices; Co-founder & CEO, Handy, and Jim Nye, Chief Product Operations Officer, Vivint Smart Home, are also presenting keynotes at the executive conference.

Early sponsors include Alarm.com, Rapid Response Monitoring, Cirrent, Everise, Firedome, Intellithings, MMB Networks, PassiveBolt, Z-Wave, Zen Ecosystems, Aprilaire, Sprosty Network, Wi-Charge, Gadgeon, and Inspire.

Parks Associates' research finds nearly 60% of smart home device owners prefer to control these devices via an app on their smartphone. Among these, 31% express a preference for an app that controls a single device, while 28% prefer an app that can control all smart home devices.

"Companies can extend the value of smart home solutions for consumers by extending benefits throughout the home," said Elizabeth Parks, President, Parks Associates. "At CONNECTIONS™, we welcome industry leaders from all areas of the consumer technology ecosystems to discuss strategies to extend value to the consumer and build on today's leading business models."

Parks Associates notes that top players are pursuing the goal of enhancing consumer value and engagement through three different strategies.

"The three main strategies are custom smart home controller installation, a cooperative platform by a service provider, and DIY products such as voice-based platforms," Parks said. "Companies like Control4, Josh.ai, and Savant provide a premium service with a custom smart home controller that can control virtually all devices through a single app. Service providers such as Alarm.com, Vivint, and Comcast are leveraging their existing platforms in the home. Finally, many manufacturers are deploying voice-based platforms, like the Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, which are having an enormous impact on the ability to control and manage different devices in the home."

For questions about speaking opportunities, please contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein, speakers@parksassociates.com, 972-490-1113. To request data or an interview, contact Elizabeth Parks, eparks@parksassociates.com, 972-490-1113.

About CONNECTIONS™

Parks Associates' 24th annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference will take place May 19-21, 2020, at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport in San Francisco.

CONNECTIONS™ hosts more than 650 executives from the connected entertainment, security, smart home, health, and energy industries. CONNECTIONS™ provides networking opportunities combined with visionary keynotes and conference sessions focused on technology innovations, consumer research on adoption and trends, product and service forecasts, and evaluation of new business strategies, partnerships, monetization opportunities, and value-added service design. The event also features a research workshop with a deep dive into Parks Associates' consumer data and trends in the smart home markets.

Throughout the event, sponsors offer tabletop demos during networking events, spotlighting new technology innovations and services for the entertainment, mobile, and smart home market segments. For more information, contact sales@parksassociates.com, call 972-490-1113, visit www.connectionsconference.com.

