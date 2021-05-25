Parks Associates: CONNECTIONS™ Conference Features Sessions on Connected Home Services and AI with Audio Analytic, Firedome, Frontdoor, Kami Vision, Nortek, NXP Semiconductors, Plume, Ring, Semtech, Sensory, Tuya Smart, Vayyar Imaging, and vipHomeLink

DALLAS, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 25th annual CONNECTIONS™: Premier Connected Home Conference will feature two virtual sessions on connected home services and new use cases that leverage innovations in AI on Wednesday, May 26, with executives from Sensory, Nortek, Frontdoor, Plume, vipHomeLink, Kami Vision, Audio Analytic, Vayyar Imaging, NXP Semiconductors, Semtech, Firedome, Ring, and Tuya Smart. Event sponsors include Alarm.com, Calix, Cox Communications, SmartRent, Bitdefender, Tuya, Ayla Networks, Plume, and Airties.

The international research firm will present its latest data on consumer service trends and interest in new use cases emerging in the connected home. Parks Associates research finds that 34% of US broadband households own a smart home device and 15% own 6+ smart home devices. Currently 40% of US broadband households are very likely to buy a smart home device in the next six months.

"We are at an inflection point in the industry where a number of factors are helping push the smart home industry closer to mass-market adoption," said Elizabeth Parks, President, Parks Associates. "We look forward to hearing from industry leaders throughout the week as we celebrate our 25th year hosting CONNECTIONS™."

Home Services Opportunities , 11:00 a.m. CT on May 26, examines new services including broadband value-added services, home security, in home package delivery, and home health services. This session features the visionary speaker Piras Thiyagarajan, CTO, Frontdoor, followed by an executive Q&A session with Todd Grantham, Chief Marketing Officer, Plume.

Sensor Innovation and AI - Driving New Use Cases , 2:00 p.m. CT, addresses new smart home use cases driven by improvements in sensor technology and artificial intelligence. This session features the visionary speaker Todd Mozer , CEO, Sensory, followed by the executive Q&A session with Vaidhi Nathan , SVP, Nortek Control.

The two interactive panel discussions on May 26 feature the following executives:

Alfred Y. Bentley III , Founder + CEO, vipHomeLink

, Founder + CEO, vipHomeLink Yamin Durrani , CEO, Kami Vision

, CEO, Chris Mitchell , CEO, Audio Analytic

, CEO, Audio Analytic Marc McGrann , Director of Vayyar Home, Vayyar Imaging

, Director of Vayyar Home, Vayyar Imaging Sujata Neidig , Marketing Director, NXP Semiconductors

, Marketing Director, NXP Semiconductors Marc Pegulu, VP, IoT, Wireless and Sensing Products, Semtech

Moti Shkolnik , Founder & CEO, Firedome

, Founder & CEO, Firedome Andrew Vloyanetes , GM, Pro/Installed Solutions, Ring

, GM, Pro/Installed Solutions, Ring Fritz Werder , GM North America, Tuya Smart

, GM North America, Brett Worthington , SVP, Business Development, Frontdoor

For 25 years, CONNECTIONS™ has brought together thousands of industry players from the consumer technology ecosystem for networking opportunities, consumer and industry research from the Parks Associates analyst team, insights from visionary speakers, and thoughtful, curated sessions focused on technology innovations, consumer behavior, and product and service adoption and trends.

Parks Associates' 25th annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference features multiple virtual sessions hosted throughout 2021 focused on the adoption of technology including smart home, security, connected health, energy, home automation and entertainment solutions.

Bringing together more than 1,500 senior executives, CONNECTIONS™ provides networking opportunities combined with visionary keynotes and virtual sessions. The Parks Associates analyst team leads all conference sessions, which are focused on technology innovations, consumer adoption and trends, product and service forecasts, and the evaluation of new business strategies, partnerships, monetization opportunities, and value-added service design.

