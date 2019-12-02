Parks Associates: Content Variety, Ease of Discovery, and Original Programming Drive Consumers to Recommend OTT Services

DALLAS, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates research shows the top three reasons why consumers would recommend their OTT service are content variety, ease of content discovery, and good original programming. Parks Associates will address the factors for success in the OTT video services ecosystem at the 2nd annual Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media, December 9-11 in Marina del Rey, California, with the special session "Growing Success: TV Networks and Direct-to-Consumer Services," sponsored by Deltatre.

Future of Video Parks Associates: Top Reasons for OTT Service Recommendation

Direct-to-consumer OTT services play a key role in the market strategies for TV industry players, including cable and broadcast networks and content producers. As adoption of these OTT services increases, companies must continue to innovate to remain successful. This special session, featuring speakers from Deltatre, CBS Interactive, Fandango, and You.i TV, will explore key learnings from OTT video services as well how services are adapting to continue their success, including social media engagement and live entertainment offerings.

Deltatre is a global leader in providing reliable and innovative solutions to sports federations, leagues, and media companies, including OTT services, digital and social media applications, content production, and data and broadcast services.

"Partnering with Future of Video is a no-brainer for us here at Deltatre," said Alex Drosin, SVP | OTT, Americas, Deltatre. "This is the second year we have sponsored a session at the conference, which brings together some of the industry's greatest minds and unpacks some of the most impactful trends shaping our industry. We're excited to be taking part in the 'Growing Success: TV Networks and Direct-to-Consumer Services' panel as it covers a topic we're seeing explored more and more by our clients — how to build and enhance a direct-to-consumer relationship through user experience, analytics, and marketing."

Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media features in-depth consumer and industry research on OTT services, the value of content, and best strategies for building successful video services for today's connected consumers. Event sponsors include Deltatre, Verizon Media, Brightcove, Caavo, MediaKind, Penthera, Premion, You.i TV, ActiveVideo, and Friend MTS.

"For consumers, video services are all about the content and experience," said Brett Sappington, Senior Research Director and Principal Analyst, Parks Associates. "While pricing does matter, people are ultimately looking for something to watch. So, having a compelling library with unique content is critical. Services that can quickly surface desired content will maximize viewing time and continue to prove their value to users."

For information, visit www.fov2019.com. To schedule an interview with an analyst or to request specific data, contact Sherrelle Lewis at Sherrelle.lewis@parksassociates.com or 972-996-0214.

About Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media

Parks Associates' Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media examines consumer research and key industry topics impacting digital entertainment, OTT video, and online streaming services, with new consumer research and insights on the changing video and digital media markets. For over thirty years, Parks Associates has been studying the connected CE and video industries, tracking the rise of emerging services, growth rates for broadband, device ownership, and consumer perceptions and adoption of new video services.

The second annual Future of Video takes place December 9-11 at the Marina del Rey Marriott in Marina del Rey, California. For more information, visit www.futureofvideo.us or connect at @video_future.

Contact:

Sherrelle Lewis

Parks Associates

972-996-0214

230086@email4pr.com

SOURCE Parks Associates

Related Links

http://www.parksassociates.com

