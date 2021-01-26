Parks Associates' Eighth Annual Connected Health Summit: Consumer Engagement and Innovation Addresses Connected Health, Telehealth, and Independent Living Markets

DALLAS, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Research firm Parks Associates today announced the 2021 schedule and topics for the eighth annual Connected Health Summit: Consumer Engagement and Innovation, with virtual sessions and networking opportunities taking place January 27, April 14, June 30, August 31-September 1, and December 1. The first session of 2021, "New Connected Health Use Cases: Impact of COVID-19," takes place January 27, 12:30 PM -2:30 CT, featuring a visionary presentation from Tyto Care and the University of Miami Health System and an interactive executive session with Electronic Caregiver.

Parks Associates: High Intention to Purchase Connected Medical Devices in Next 12 Months Connected Health Summit

Parks Associates reports that in 2Q 2020, connected health device ownership reached 42% of US broadband households, steadily rising from 33% in 3Q 2015. Sixteen percent of US broadband households own three or more connected health or wellness devices, up from just 7% in 2019. Health device ownership is particularly strong among Apple users—49% of iPhone users own a connected health product, compared to 34% of Android users. Additionally, 41% of US broadband households reported using a telehealth service in the past 12 months.

"With 34% of US broadband households very interested in telehealth services that would allow them to share data from their medical devices, including more than 60% of device owners, the market is ripe for new healthcare solutions," said Elizabeth Parks, President, Parks Associates. "Connected health devices provide the vital sign data so critical to expanding the potential of remote care. We are excited to announce our focus for this year's events, where we will bring industry technology leaders together regularly throughout the year."

Connected Health Summit: Consumer Engagement and Innovation features multiple research presentations and interactive sessions throughout 2021 focused on key topics in the connected health space. The conference includes special virtual networking events to connect, share insights, and discuss the immediate, near-term, and long-term impact of COVID-19 and other trends on the consumer healthcare market.

The agenda for each Connected Health Summit session features visionary speakers, interactive panel discussions, and research analyst presentations. Topics:

Wednesday, January 27

New Connected Health Use Cases: Impact of COVID-19

Wednesday, April 14

Leveraging the Smart Home for a Healthy Home

Seniors and Caretakers: Serving A Massive Population at Home

Wednesday, June 30

Personalization in Connected Health: Impact of AI

Tuesday, August 31

Virtual Health and Remote Monitoring

Connected Health Business Models

Wednesday, September 1

Independent Living: Opportunity for Smart Home Platforms

Tech Giants: Driving Healthcare Innovation

Wednesday, December 1

Interoperability and Health Data

Parks Associates is accepting submissions to speak at www.parksassociates.com/chs-speak.

Registration is open, and media are invited to attend. To request data or an interview, contact Rosey Ulpino, [email protected], 972-490-1113.

About Connected Health Summit

Parks Associates' eighth annual Connected Health Summit is a virtual executive conference focused on the impact of connected devices and IoT healthcare solutions on consumers at home.

Connected Health Summit provides insights on new business models, IoT technologies, consumer behaviors, and deployments relevant to consumer healthcare solutions. The conference addresses opportunities for new solutions, including smart home platforms, on-demand services, voice assistants, and wearables, to empower consumers, caregivers, and providers with new insight into patient health and to meet the growing demand for services in independent living, chronic care management, remote access to care, and wellness and fitness. www.connectedhealthsummit.com

Contact:

Rosey Ulpino

Parks Associates

972.996.0202

[email protected]

SOURCE Parks Associates