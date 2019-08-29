Parks Associates' Eleventh Annual Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer Announces Austin Energy, DTE, Itron, Reliant, and More on 2020 Advisory Board
Executive conference addresses opportunities for demand response and energy management solutions in the home
Aug 29, 2019, 07:49 ET
DALLAS, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced the advisory board and topics for the eleventh annual Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer, February 17-19, 2020, at the Omni Austin Downtown in Austin, Texas. Advisory board members include executives from Austin Energy, Constellation, Direct Energy, DTE, Itron, Racepoint Energy, Reliant, and WattzOn.
Parks Associates estimates that by 2023, annual US sales of smart plugs will reach 5.7 million, with annual sales revenue of $188 million. "While adoption of some products is still low, consumers are more aware of connected products like smart light bulbs, smart water heaters, and pool pumps and their potential to save energy and reduce energy expenses," said Elizabeth Parks, President, Parks Associates. "We look forward to hosting the 2020 event to address the impact of smart home solutions on energy management in the home, consumer engagement in utility services, and the orchestration of energy on the grid."
Advisory board members:
- Martha Amram, Founder & CEO, WattzOn
- Leah Barton, VP Connected Home, North America, Direct Energy
- Anna Demeo, PhD, President, Racepoint Energy
- Steve Hambric, VP Consumer Energy Management, Itron
- Deborah Kimberly, VP, Customer Energy Solutions & Corporate Communications, Austin Energy
- Joel Miller, Principal Supervisor, Energy Efficiency, DTE Energy
- Alex Segars, Product Lead, Connected Home, Reliant
- Mike Wajsgras, Executive Director, Innovation and Growth, Constellation
Early event sponsors are Alarm.com, Inspire, Sprosty Network, Rapid Response Monitoring, and Trusource Labs.
At Smart Energy Summit, more than 300 industry leaders from utilities, service providers, manufacturers, and technology companies will participate in panel discussions about the impact of direct consumer participation in energy markets and strategies to increase consumer engagement.
Technology Driving New Opportunities
- 5G Implementation: Impact on Utilities and Consumers
- DERMS: Moving Beyond Legacy Programs
- Energy Data and the Smart Home: Enhancing the Customer Relationship
- Data Analytics for Grid Planning and Load Forecasting
- Clean Energy: Energy Transformation Trends
- Shifting Models: Defining the Utility of the Future
Consumer Engagement: Smart Home, Demand Response, and Behavior
- Energy Management in the Home: Driving Behavior Changes
- Solar, EVs, and Storage: Addressing Barriers to Adoption
- Utility Marketplaces: Building Customer Relationships
- Consumers and Distributed Energy Resources (DERS): Impact on the Grid
- Community Solar: Smart Energy and Sustainable Home Development
- Home Services Revenue Opportunities
- Effective Approaches to Demand Response: Next Stage of Engagement
- Energy Management Platforms: Adding Value
Parks Associates is currently accepting submissions to speak at www.ses2020.com. To schedule an interview or to request data, contact Sherrelle Lewis sherrelle.lewis@parksassociates.com, 972.996.0214.
About Smart Energy Summit
Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer examines the changing role of utilities and energy providers in the IoT era and offers research and insights on new opportunities to empower consumers with smart solutions to manage and save energy in the home. The conference identifies new business models and technologies that provide opportunities to change the customer relationship and drive engagement and participation in utility-sponsored programs.
Smart Energy Summit will take place February 17-19, 2020, at the Omni Austin Hotel Downtown in Austin, Texas. The summit agenda features leaders from utilities, state and national regulators, telecom and security companies, retailers, and OEMs. Follow the event on Twitter at @SmartEnergySmt and #SmartEnergy20. For information on speaking, sponsoring, or attending Smart Energy Summit, visit www.ses2020.com.
