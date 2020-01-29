Parks Associates: Familiarity with Tiered Pricing Energy Program Increases by 38% from 2016 to 2019

DALLAS, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New energy research from Parks Associates finds 18% of US broadband households are highly familiar with tiered pricing energy programs, an increase of 38% since 2016. The research firm will discuss the successes in current utility marketing programs and the opportunities emerging in grid operations and consumer-facing solutions during the pre-conference workshop "Trends and Opportunities in Residential Energy Management" on February 17 at the Omni Austin Hotel, ahead of its 11th annual Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer.

Smart Energy Summit, held February 17-19, will feature more than 250 executives in an intimate networking environment. Conference sponsors include FLO, Rapid Response Monitoring, AutoGrid, Bidgely, Copper Labs, Everise, Zen Ecosystems, Alarm.com, Sprosty Network, Austin Energy, Grid4C, and Inspire. Parks Associates analysts and key industry leaders will present detailed findings from Parks Associates' consumer and industry studies on the smart home, IoT, and energy management markets during the pre-event workshop and conference.

"The smart home has a renewed focus on energy, as connectivity enables solution providers to adapt operations to pricing signals or DR events without significantly impacting the consumer," said Patrice Samuels, Sr. Analyst, Parks Associates. "New solutions promise to redefine the relationship with energy, where the consumer can be an active player or gain the benefits through automated energy programs."

The research workshop will host the special sessions Next Stages of Growth and Growth in Multifamily and MDUs, with leading executives sharing strategies to advance consumer energy services and new developments in multifamily developments. Confirmed speakers:

Hakan Ludvigson , CEO & Founder, Eliq

, CEO & Founder, Felicite Moorman , CEO, STRATIS IoT

, CEO, TBD, Austin Energy

"Multifamily owners and residents alike are eager to participate in the smart energy revolution," said Felicite Moorman, CEO and Co-founder, STRATIS IoT. "As technology solutions and energy providers align, we envision a dynamic building-wide energy management system that lowers carbon emissions through building system optimization. In addition to the environmental benefits, building owners and operators are realizing ROI quickly, especially in the areas of waste prevention. I'm looking forward to discussing how the Internet of Things is rewriting how we think about energy management in multifamily during the Smart Energy Summit next month."

At Smart Energy Summit, more than 300 industry leaders from utilities, service providers, manufacturers, and technology companies will participate in panel discussions about the impact of direct consumer participation in energy markets and strategies to increase consumer engagement.

To schedule an interview with an analyst or to request data, please contact Elizabeth Parks at eparks@parksassociates.com, 972-490-1113.

About Smart Energy Summit

Parks Associates' eleventh annual Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer examines the changing role of utilities and energy providers in the IoT era and offers research and insights on new opportunities to empower consumers with smart solutions to manage and save energy in the home. The conference identifies new business models and technologies that provide opportunities to change the customer relationship and drive engagement and participation in utility-sponsored programs.

Smart Energy Summit will take place February 17-19, 2020, at the Omni Austin Hotel Downtown in Austin, Texas. The summit agenda features leaders from utilities, state and national regulators, telecom and security companies, retailers, and OEMs. Follow the event on Twitter at @SmartEnergySmt and #SmartEnergy20. For information, visit www.ses2020.com.

