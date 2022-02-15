Parks Associates Highlights Interoperability, Privacy, and the Role of Apps at the 26th Annual CONNECTIONS™ Conference: State of the Smart Home

DALLAS, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from Parks Associates shows that 27% of smart home device owners now own three or more devices and consumers who own devices continue to buy more. Currently, 37% of internet households have at least one smart home device. The research firm will host State of the Smart Home, the opening virtual session for the 26th annual CONNECTIONS™: Premier Connected Home Conference on Wednesday, February 16, 11:00 a.m. CT. Event sponsors include Alarm.com, Cox Communities, Airties, Notion, Rapid Response Monitoring, Schneider Electric, AmTrust Specialty Risk, and Gadgeon.

State of the Smart Home features an executive fireside chat with Michelle Mindala-Freeman, Head of Marketing & Member Services, Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), and panels with the following speakers:

Jake Alamat , VP, GM, IoT Home & Life Business Unit, Silicon Labs

, VP, GM, IoT Home & Life Business Unit, Kenneth Camp , Product Innovation Director, Sengled

, Product Innovation Director, Samantha Fein , VP, Business Development and Marketing, Samsung SmartThings

, VP, Business Development and Marketing, Scott Harkins , VP, Sales and Marketing, Resideo

, VP, Sales and Marketing, Kevin Kraus , VP Global Programs and Technology Alliances, Smart Residential Solutions, ASSA ABLOY Group

, VP Global Programs and Technology Alliances, Smart Residential Solutions, John Osborne , Chair Emeritus, CSA ; Vice Chairman, Z-Wave Alliance ; COO, Lexi

, Chair Emeritus, ; Vice Chairman, ; COO, Yana Welinder, CEO, Kraftful

Stefan Witkamp , Co-founder, Commercial Director, Homey

"Consumers are embracing the smart home and the security, convenience, and services smart connected devices offer," said Jake Alamat, VP, Home & Life, Silicon Labs. "Silicon Labs is 100% focused on the IoT, and our wireless platform makes it easy for companies to enable their products with highly integrated, secure, wireless connectivity that just works across any ecosystem, like the future ecosystems enabled with Matter."

"For many years, Sengled has been focused on interoperability of our smart lighting with third-party platforms such as Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, and Samsung SmartThings. With the launch of the Matter standard, 2022 will be a banner year for making smart home technology that much more convenient for consumers, and Sengled is dedicated to this industry-wide effort," said Kenneth Camp, Product Innovation Director, Sengled.

"As the smart home industry grows and DIY setup becomes more popular, there's a great opportunity for companies that invest in intuitive setup and user experience. Users can't be expected to rely on technical support to unlock their door or turn on the lights," said Yana Welinder, CEO & Founder, Kraftful.

"For years we've been building bridges between smart home products with Homey. I look forward to exchange knowledge and insights with industry partners on how we can make smart home work better - for everyone," said Stefan Witkamp, Co-founder, Commercial Director, Homey.

For 26 years, CONNECTIONS™ has brought together thousands of industry players from the consumer technology ecosystem for networking opportunities, consumer and industry research from the Parks Associates analyst team, insights from visionary speakers, and thoughtful, curated sessions focused on technology innovations, consumer behavior, and product and service adoption and trends.

