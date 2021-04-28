Parks Associates: Lights, Thermostats, and Cameras Among Top Devices Consumers Want to Control Via Voice

DALLAS, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from international research firm Parks Associates reveals consumers ranked lights, thermostats, door locks, smart TVs, and cameras as the top five devices they would most like to control via a voice assistant. The firm's Smart Speaker and Smart Display Market Assessment finds consumer adoption of smart speakers and displays continues to grow, with 49% of US broadband households owning at least one smart speaker or display, including 34% of heads of household aged 65 and older.

Parks Associates: Top Devices to Control Using a Smart Speaker/Smart Display

"Many new cameras are integrated with Amazon Alexa and/or Google Assistant, with some now supporting Apple Siri and HomeKit," said Paul Erickson, Senior Analyst, Parks Associates. "Newer smart TVs and streaming devices also allow voice-controlled viewing of connected cameras on the TV. Video cameras' increasing connectivity, interoperability, and affordability are expected to further solidify the category's position in consumers' top five most-desired devices to control with their voice."

The research reveals a strong correlation between smart speaker and smart home device ownership—60% of smart speaker owners and/or smart display owners own at least one smart home device, versus 34% of US broadband households overall. Smart speakers and displays are available at several price points, with an entry point as low as $50 or less, and represent an affordable option for a command and control center for a home's smart home and entertainment devices.

"The persistent growth of smart speakers and smart displays, even amidst the pandemic, confirms the category is now seen as a necessity of the modern connected household," Erickson said. "These devices are becoming dominant devices for entertainment and smart home control and are now an integral part of any connected home or connected entertainment strategy."

Parks Associates' Smart Product Market Assessments provide a comprehensive and deep analysis of a single smart product market. This analysis includes consumer data for each product, including trending data across years and deep dive questions on product usage, pain points, and preferences.

Go to https://parksassociates.com/services/smart-product-assessments for more information and to download tables of contents.

