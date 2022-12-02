Parks Associates: Prime Video Takes Top Spot in Parks Associates' Top 10 List of OTT SVOD Video Services in US, Surpassing Long-time Leader Netflix

23% of US households subscribe to nine or more OTT subscriptions

DALLAS, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates has released its updated list of the top 10 US subscription over-the-top (OTT) video services, based on estimated numbers of subscribers through September 2022 from the firm's OTT Video Market Tracker. The research firm reports that 83% of broadband households have at least one OTT service, with 23% adopting nine or more OTT subscriptions.

Parks Associates: Top 10 US OTT Video Services

Parks Associates notes the Top 10 US Subscription OTT Video Services is the first instance in the history of this annual report that Netflix is not in the top spot. The firm's research shows Prime Video has surpassed Netflix in the number of paid subscribers. Also, Peacock entered the top 10 list for the first time in 2022, while Showtime moved off the list.



Top 10 US Subscription OTT Video Services

2019 2020 2021 2022



1. Netflix 1. Netflix 1. Netflix 1. Prime Video



2. Prime Video 2. Prime Video 2. Prime Video 2. Netflix



3. Hulu 3. Hulu 3. Disney+ 3. Hulu



4. HBO Now 4. Disney+ 4. Hulu 4. Disney+



5. CBS All Access 5. ESPN+ 5. HBO Max 5. HBO Max



6. STARZ 6. HBO Max (formerly HBO Now) 6. ESPN+ 6. ESPN+



7. Showtime 7. Apple TV+ 7. Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Access) 7. Paramount+



8. MLB.TV 8. CBS All Access 8. Apple TV+ 8. Apple TV+



9. ESPN+ 9. Showtime 9. Starz 9. Peacock



10. Sling TV 10. Starz 10. Showtime 10. Starz





















The research firm will share this and other relevant research at Future of Video, December 12-14 at the Marina del Rey Marriott in California. The conference features the following keynotes:

Scott Barton , Chief Product Officer, MyBundle.tv

, Chief Product Officer, MyBundle.tv Domenic DiMeglio , CMO, Paramount Streaming

, CMO, Paramount Streaming Nandhu Nandhakumar, President & Chair, Ultra HD Forum; SVP, Strategic Technologies, LG Electronics-Zenith R&D

Katherine Pond , Group VP, Platform Content and Partnerships, VIZIO

, Group VP, Platform Content and Partnerships, VIZIO Daniel Rausch , VP, Entertainment Devices & Services, Amazon

"Streaming services are introducing new content, services, and partnerships that are changing how consumers interact with video," said Jennifer Kent, VP, Research, Parks Associates. "Netflix's ad-supported plan gives the company a way to win back subscribers who left over high subscription prices. It also gives Netflix a path to creating unique accounts for those who have been content to share passwords with friends and family in the past. It's an exciting time to track these services, with lots of disruption and change."

To request data or an interview, contact Rosey Ulpino at [email protected], 972.996.0233.

About Parks Associates:

Parks Associates, a woman-owned and woman-led internationally recognized market research and consulting company, specializes in emerging technology solutions serving the consumer and small to medium business (SMB) markets. Celebrating its 35th year in 2021, Parks Associates is a partner to companies navigating the changing consumer technology landscapes through data-driven market insights, extensive consumer and industry intelligence, custom marketing services, and executive networking experiences and conferences.

The company's expertise includes home automation, control systems and security, digital media and platforms, entertainment and gaming, home networks, internet and video services, connected health and independent living solutions, mobile applications and services, support services, consumer electronics, and energy management solutions.

Each year, Parks Associates hosts industry webcasts, Smart Spaces: Apartments, Hospitality, and Community Living, the CONNECTIONS™ Conference Series, Connected Health Summit, Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer, and Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media. http://www.parksassociates.com

Contact:

Rosimely Ulpino

Parks Associates

972.996.0233

[email protected]

SOURCE Parks Associates