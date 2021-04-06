Parks Associates: Smart Home Communication Protocols Allow European Service Providers to Expand Value-Added Service Strategies

DALLAS, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates is hosting the complimentary webinar "Smart Product Strategies in Europe: Choosing Communication Protocols," sponsored by ULE Alliance, 13 April 2021, 8 am CT US (13:00 GMT), to highlight key trends in the smart home market, including the impact of communication protocols on the user experience and their important role in expanding adoption and creating new value and revenue opportunities for broadband providers.

Growth of connected devices and connectivity in the home creates new opportunities for integration of products, forcing companies to focus more on the user experience and delivering on consumer expectations. Key factors include wireless range, battery life, energy consumption, reliability, data security, and the setup/installation processes. Parks Associates research finds over the past 12 months, 26% of US broadband households who use Wi-Fi to access the internet report having problems with a slow network. One-fifth report their network frequently stops working, and 15% say they have coverage gaps in their home.

"As service providers across Europe and the world expand their value-added services (VAS) in conjunction with adoption of smart home devices, they need to ensure that support costs stay low while still delivering top-notch consumer experiences," said Jennifer Kent, VP, Research, Parks Associates. "With the correct protocols in place, providers can deploy VAS for energy, voice, and security, targeted to their unique subscriber base, without risking revenues on support or truckrolls."

In this webinar, leading solution providers from across Europe share their decision-making priorities when designing smart home products and services, including design issues, data security requirements, the process for selecting protocols, and the short- and long-term impacts.

Webinar speakers:

Avi Barel , Director, Business Development, ULE Alliance

, Director, Business Development, ULE Alliance Jean Claude Bennoun, Business Development Consultant, Crow Electronic Engineering Ltd

Guillaume Cayatte , Lead IoT & Smarthome Product Marketing, Orange

, Lead IoT & Smarthome Product Marketing, Orange Tali Chen, Chief Business Officer, DSP Group

Gerhard Gillen , Senior Manager Strategic Sales, Gigaset Communications

, Senior Manager Strategic Sales, Gigaset Communications Ulrich Grote , ULE Alliance Chairman of the Board, ULE Alliance

To register, visit http://www.parksassociates.com/ule-apr2021.

