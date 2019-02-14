Parks Associates: Smart speaker sales will exceed 64 million in 2022

DALLAS, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates research estimates U.S. households will buy more than 64 million smart speakers with voice assistants in 2022, part of the smart home trend driving widespread adoption of voice control. Strategies for Integrating Voice in the Smart Home finds adoption of these devices increased by 800% from 2016 to 2018, reaching nearly one-third of U.S. broadband households by the end of 2018.

Parks Associates: Perform Tasks Using Voice with Smart Home Devices

"Voice is emerging as a key complement to smart home device adoption and ownership, as it provides a simple method of interaction and creates opportunities for a centralized user interface and interoperability among multiple devices," said Dina Abdelrazik, Research Analyst, Parks Associates. "The next step will be integration of voice among multiple device categories, which will help to alleviate smart home fragmentation."

Use of voice in conjunction with smart home devices is increasing. The report finds 21% of smart home owners have used voice to turn their devices on/off, while 18% have used voice to check a device's status. With voice popularity and use cases expanding, device makers and service providers are looking to capitalize on the current market opportunity by integrating a voice experience with their current offerings. The first decision a company must make before doing so is to decide whether to create its own proprietary solution or to integrate with a readily available solution.

"Major tech giants have entered the voice-first market providing companies with the opportunity to leverage their voice-based solutions, with Amazon and Google leading the market," Abdelrazik said. "They have made it easier for companies to enable voice-based solutions while creating competition for consumer mindshare, with Apple, Samsung, and Harman Kardon promoting their own solutions in an increasingly crowded market. This diversity gives companies more choices when considering partnerships or whether to develop their own proprietary in-house solution."

Strategies for Integrating Voice in the Smart Home profiles the key technology partners that can help companies integrate voice and evaluates different strategies for implementation. The report also includes a five-year forecast of voice technologies in the home.

Parks Associates will host CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference on May 21-23, 2019, in San Francisco, where analysts and IoT executives will examine the impact of voice along with other solutions in shaping demand, adoption, and new business strategies within the smart home ecosystem. Register now at www.connectionsus.com.

For more information about Strategies for Integrating Voice in the Smart Home, contact sales@parksassociates.com. To schedule an interview with an analyst or to request specific research data, please contact Julia Homier at 209413@email4pr.com, 972-996-0202.

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates is an internationally recognized market research and consulting company specializing in emerging consumer technology products and services. Founded in 1986, Parks Associates creates research capital for companies ranging from Fortune 500 to small start-ups through market reports, primary studies, consumer research, custom research, workshops, executive conferences, and annual service subscriptions.

The company's expertise includes digital media and platforms, entertainment and gaming, home networks, Internet and television services, digital health, mobile applications and services, support services, consumer apps, advanced advertising, consumer electronics, energy management, and home control systems and security.

Each year, Parks Associates hosts industry webcasts, the CONNECTIONS™ Conference Series, Connected Health Summit: Engaging Consumers, Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer, and Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media. http://www.parksassociates.com

Media Contact:

Julia Homier

Parks Associates

972.996.0214

209413@email4pr.com

SOURCE Parks Associates

Related Links

http://www.parksassociates.com

