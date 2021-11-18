Parks Associates to Host 26th Annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference and 13th Annual Smart Energy Summit: Engaging Consumers in Texas

DALLAS, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International research firm Parks Associates today announced its 2022 event schedule, including in-person and virtual sessions for the 26th annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference, catering to the connected home and security industries. The firm will also host CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES 2022; Smart Energy Summit: Engaging Consumers; Connected Health Summit: Consumer Engagement and Innovation; and Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media, with a mix of virtual and in-person events throughout the year.

The international research firm's conferences are recognized as the premier events for consumer technology products and services and bring thousands of industry leaders together to talk about the new technologies, innovation and business models for smart home, security, connected health, controls, and entertainment services.

"The pandemic has had an enormous impact on business and consumers, and we will continue to analyze those effects through our research and industry events," said Elizabeth Parks, President, Parks Associates. "We are very excited to bring our events to Texas and also continue virtual sessions. Gathering the industry together for thoughtful and insightful interaction is critical for business, and we look forward to the year ahead."

CONNECTIONS™ Summit takes place January 5, 2022, in Las Vegas as part of the CES 2022. Event sponsors include Cox Communities, EarlySense, Essence, Johnson Controls, Masonite, Notion, and Zen Ecosystems.

Smart Energy Summit, sponsored by Zen Ecosystems, focuses on the in-home energy management market and the expanding opportunity for demand response solutions:

February 17-19 : In-person at the Omni Hotel, Frisco, TX

: In-person at the Omni Hotel, April 7 : State of Residential Energy Management

: State of Residential Energy Management June 30 : Home Energy Management Solutions: Driving Energy Savings

: Home Energy Management Solutions: Driving Energy Savings August 4 : Electric Vehicles: A New Era for Consumers

: Electric Vehicles: A New Era for Consumers November 17 : Distributed Energy and New Value: Shifting from a Centralized Grid

CONNECTIONS™ focuses on the use cases and emerging business models that successfully engage consumers and grow revenues in the converging smart home, connected entertainment, and mobile ecosystems. 2022 early sponsors include Cox Communities and Notion.

CONNECTIONS™ Dates and Topics:

February 3 : State of the Smart Home

: State of the Smart Home April 4 : Expanding the Role of the Home Network

: Expanding the Role of the Home Network May 17-19 : In-person at the Omni Hotel, Frisco, TX

: In-person at the Omni Hotel, August 18 : State of the Home Security Market

: State of the Home Security Market October 20 : Broadband Future Proofing: Driving New Experiences and Value

: Broadband Future Proofing: Driving New Experiences and Value November 10 : Tech Innovation and New Partnerships

Connected Health Summit, sponsored by EarlySense, features Parks Associates' in-depth consumer research and industry perspectives on the impact of connected devices, mobile health services, and health reforms:

January 20 : Health and Home: State of the Market

: Health and Home: State of the Market March 24 : Telehealth and Remote Monitoring: Health to Home

: Telehealth and Remote Monitoring: Health to Home June 16 : Smart Home and Health: Modern Living

: Smart Home and Health: Modern Living August 2022 : In-person Conference

: In-person Conference October 6 : Seniors and Caretakers: Living Independently

Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media features new consumer research and insights on the changing video and digital media markets, including insight into key trends and shifting business models:

February 10 : Content Aggregation

: Content Aggregation March 10 : Digital Piracy and Distribution

: Digital Piracy and Distribution May 5 : OTT Churn: Marketing and Retention Strategies

: OTT Churn: Marketing and Retention Strategies July 21 : Personalization and The New Video Viewer

: Personalization and The New Video Viewer September 22 : Distribution Strategies

: Distribution Strategies December 2022 : In-person Conference

Parks Associates is accepting speaker submissions for its events.

About Parks Associates: Parks Associates, a woman-owned and woman-led internationally recognized market research and consulting company, specializes in emerging technology solutions serving the consumer and small to medium business (SMB) markets. http://www.parksassociates.com

