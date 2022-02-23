Parks Associates to Host Research Workshop Highlighting Consumer Demand for Energy Management Solutions at Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer, February 28-March 1 in Frisco, Texas

DALLAS, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Research firm Parks Associates will host the workshop "Residential Energy Management: Consumer Engagement Strategies" on Monday, February 28, at the Omni Frisco Hotel in Texas, the first day of the 13th annual Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer. The preshow workshop will feature presentations and analysis of the firm's research, including key energy-focused findings from a 4Q 2021 survey of 10,000 US internet households, which finds 19% of US internet households now use a time-of-use (TOU) rate plan from their utility or energy provider.

Smart Energy Summit, sponsored by Schneider Electric, SmartThings, Rapid Response Monitoring, Zen Ecosystems, and Particle.io, features keynotes from AutoGrid, Constellation Energy, Emerson, Google, and TXU Energy.

"More consumers are seeing the benefits in smart technologies, including the cost and energy savings from smart energy solutions," said Jennifer Kent, Vice President, Research, Parks Associates. "Among smart thermostat owners, nearly 50% report saving more money than expected from their device. At our workshop, we will dig deeper into our consumer research to explore successful strategies and new means to engage consumers in energy management, utility programs, and distributed energy resources, both in single-family homes and MDUs."

Workshop Sessions:

Consumer Adoption Trends

Driving Awareness and Adoption of Energy Management

The Modern Grid: New Approaches to Load Shaping

Consumer Energy Services: Expanding Partnerships and Integrating Platforms

Focusing on the Edge of the Smart Grid

Consumers: Data, AI, and Personalization

Workshop speakers:

Smart Energy Summit will also host virtual sessions throughout the year on April 7, June 30, August 4, and November 17. Sessions address the changing dynamics in the consumer energy markets and extend the learning and networking experiences throughout the learning.

About Smart Energy Summit

Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer addresses the evolution of the consumer utility market, the impact of COVID-19 on energy management programs, and new opportunities to drive engagement in utility-sponsored programs. Virtual panels and networking sessions, featuring executive-level experts from multiple industries, address discuss strategies for utilities, service providers, retailers, software providers, and manufacturers to expand and monetize energy management and other energy-focused offerings through consumer engagement, new business models, unique partnerships, and innovative technologies.

Smart Energy Summit features an in-person conference February 28–March 2 at the Omni Hotel in Frisco, TX, with virtual sessions on April 7, June 30, August 4, and November 17. The summit agenda features leaders from utilities, state and national regulators, telecom and security companies, retailers, and OEMs. Follow the event on Twitter at @SmartEnergySmt and #SmartEnergy22. For information on speaking, sponsoring, or attending Smart Energy Summit, visit www.smartenergysmt.com.

