Parks Associates Webcast Highlights Pay TV, OTT, and Consumer Electronics and Computing Trends for 2020

DALLAS, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates will preview the key 2020 trends and topics for connected entertainment and CE during the complimentary webcast "Looking Ahead to 2020: Video Entertainment and CE," on Thursday, October 17, 1:00 P.M. CT. The research firm notes that watching TV and movies at home is the leading leisure activity among US broadband households, with 70% ranking it in their top three and 34% listing it as their top leisure activity.

Parks Associates: Most Enjoyed Channel/Programming Types

During "Looking Ahead to 2020: Video Entertainment and CE," Parks Associates' OTT, connected CE, and entertainment services analysts will highlight top research findings that will impact growth in these markets in 2020, including new strategies to drive adoption of video services, computing, and connected entertainment. The firm reports 25% of US broadband households subscribed to an OTT service in the past 12 months and 35% did so because that service offers a specific show or series.

"Video distribution services are changing for consumers, and the vast majority of consumers still rank watching TV and movies in their homes as one of the top three leisure activities," said Elizabeth Parks, President, Parks Associates. "The entertainment industry continues to grapple with market consolidation, changes in market structure, disruptions in business models and distribution, and shifts in consumer habits."

Parks Associates research finds local programming is one of the most enjoyed types of content, with 56% of respondents ranking live local channels as one of their three most enjoyed programming types. Access to local content is expanding, as content and service providers are introducing new ways to watch live broadcasts, such as livestreaming via social media outlets.

By contrast, theater-based movie viewing is low in popularity, but it could benefit from partnerships with OTT video services, capitalizing on consumer demand for specialized and original video content.

This webcast will highlight trends in adoption of streaming media devices, shifts in business models, growth of OTT services, and other key trends impacting the entertainment services and content distribution markets.

Additional research highlights:

Since 2014, the percentage of US broadband households that subscribe to two or more OTT services has increased by 130%.

Over 40% of US broadband households are interested in 5G.

Subscriptions now account for nearly 86% of US internet TV and movie spending

12% of US broadband households say voice control is the top feature when buying a new

smart TV.

