Parks Associates: Weight Loss and Calorie Tracking Apps are Most Commonly Used Features on Smart Watches

DALLAS, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New connected health research from Parks Associates finds health applications dominate smart watch use cases. Among the 11% of heads of US broadband households that personally own and use smart watches, 76% use their device to track steps, 60% monitor their heart rate, and 53% track calories burned. 360 View: Connected Health At Home: Wellness and Fitness finds 41% of smart watch owners report their most commonly used app is to track calories and/or weight loss goals.

"The market for connected wellness and fitness devices and wearables is surging as people realize their health benefits," said Kristen Hanich, Senior Analyst, Parks Associates. "Apple and Fitbit are leading the push to mass-market adoption for wrist-worn wearables, but emergence of new types of players in the connected fitness market – such as Peloton – shows the potential for new business models beyond hardware sales. We are starting to see connected fitness products paired with subscription services, classes, and other online and streaming content that lead to ongoing revenue."

Parks Associates finds that 35% of US broadband households own at least one connected wellness or fitness device. Nearly 25% of US broadband households own a connected fitness tracker or smart watch. Currently only 9% of heads of US broadband households with a connected fitness device have participated in an online exercise class, but the firm notes that as roughly one-third of US broadband households are interested in new wellness and fitness service models, the number of offerings and consumer participation in new health service offerings will steadily increase over the next year.

360 View: Connected Health At Home: Wellness and Fitness quantifies the adoption and use of consumer wearables and other connected fitness devices and evaluates consumer usage patterns and desire for new features.

Additional research:

21% of wellness/fitness device owners are already tracking & improving their health via employee wellness programs.

Led by fitness trackers and smart watches, adoption of connected health and wellness devices has reached over one-third of US broadband households.

Among heads of US broadband households, 30% personally use at least one connected fitness/wellness device.

