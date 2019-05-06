Parks Associates Welcomes Sarah Jones, VP of Commercial Product, Great Call, as Keynote Speaker at Sixth-Annual Connected Health Summit: Independent Living And Wellness

DALLAS, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced Sarah Jones, VP of Commercial Product, Great Call, as the first confirmed keynote speaker for the sixth-annual Connected Health Summit: Independent Living and Wellness, August 27-29 at the Pendry San Diego in San Diego, California. The firm's independent living research finds 64% of heads of US broadband households 50 and older are interested in a home system that can sense emergencies and send out notifications.

Connected Health Summit will explore new strategies and innovations that will expand and improve independent living solutions for consumers and caretakers, including innovative monitoring and smart home solutions, and examine consumer adoption and usage of connected health technologies and key adjacencies between smart home, healthcare, and independent living ecosystems. Early Sponsors include HP, MDLIVE, Alarm.com, Freeus, Rapid Response Monitoring, and GiftCard Partners.

"The push to engage consumers outside of the facility, combined with advances in consumer technology, have created several distinct markets for connected health products and services," said Elizabeth Parks, President, Parks Associates. "We expect to see the lines between these markets blur as care providers experiment with consumer devices as part of their remote patient monitoring programs and as consumer solutions integrate virtual care services into their offerings. Technology companies are now realizing the incredible opportunity to serve the growing market of seniors with devices and services that fit their unique needs and desires."

Parks Associates research shows more than one-third of people in US broadband households are current caregivers or will be in the near future, and they rank emergency alerts as the most valuable home living feature.

"Many smart home solutions are well positioned to deliver on these key independent living use cases while also providing a valuable user experience to caretakers," Parks said. "Great Call, recently acquired by Best Buy, is a leader in delivering independent living solutions, and we look forward to sharing insight with attendees on key adjacencies between the smart home and connected health."

Employee Wellness Programs and Consumer Engagement

AI in Health: Creating Personalized Insights

Choice in Care: Telehealth, Kiosks, and Retail Clinics

The Impact of MACRA and Telehealth Reimbursement for Connected Health

Enabling Independence: Addressing Seniors' Health and Social Needs

Expanding Reach: Making Remote Patient Monitoring Work

The Role of Technology: Serving Social and Medical Needs

Innovation and Partnerships

IoT Integration: Effective Connected Health Partnerships

Senior Tech Channels: Home Service Providers, Builders, and In-home Care Agencies

Wearables: Crossing the Line from Consumer to Health Tech

Consumer Technology in Healthcare: Preparing for the Tech Giants

Innovation at Transformative Life Stages

