Parkway Acquisition Corp. Announces Cash Dividend

News provided by

Parkway Acquisition Corp.

Feb 17, 2021, 16:45 ET

FLOYD, Va., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parkway Acquisition Corp. ("Parkway" or the "Company") (OTC QX: PKKW) – the holding company for Skyline National Bank ("Skyline"), announces a cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.13 per share, payable March 22, 2021 to shareholders of record on March 12, 2021.  The Parkway Board of Directors declared the dividend on February 16, 2021.

Skyline is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Parkway and serves southwestern Virginia and northwestern North Carolina with 24 branches and 2 loan production offices.

For more information contact:
Blake Edwards, President & CEO – 276-773-2811
Lori Vaught, EVP & CFO – 276-773-2811

SOURCE Parkway Acquisition Corp.

Also from this source

Parkway Acquisition Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Results...

Parkway Acquisition Corp. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics