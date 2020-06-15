Parkway Clinical Laboratories Launches COVID-19 Immune Response Consumer Direct Access Testing

"The dedicated team at PCL, particularly Yuxiao Wang, Viktoriia Slepeniuk and Sarah Worthington, have put in tremendous effort in these unprecedented times to scale up the company to offer COVID-19 immune response testing directly to the public," said company President and Chief Executive Officer, Carolyn Bonner." This test is well suited for the purpose of population screening and can help identify past or recent exposure to COVID-19 infection. It can also be used as a leading test in COVID-19 free workforce redeployment. "

Consumers from Across United States and elsewhere can order the test online by visiting www.parkwayclinical.com/COVID-19.

Parkway Clinical Laboratories (PCL) is a College of American Pathologists (CAP) accredited, CLIA-certified, specialty reference laboratory. PCL is focused primarily on serving addiction and pain management specialists. In response to COVID-19 pandemic, PCL is also offering Consumer Direct Access Immune Response Antibody testing. Conveniently located in Bensalem, PA, our primary facility is situated in the northeast suburbs, between downtown Philadelphia and the countryside of Bucks County. The laboratory has been a trusted partner delivering in-vitro diagnostic services for nearly 50 years.

For more information, contact COVID-19 Product Development Manager, Sarah Worthington, at [email protected].

