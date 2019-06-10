Park&Zoom at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport Adding Three New Phoenix Motorcars All-Electric Shuttles To Their Fleet

In addition to their GREEN initiatives for their shuttles, Park&Zoom also has an on-site water quality and filtration pond, numerous free electric vehicle charging stations for their customers, and bicycle racks and showers for bicyclists.

About Park&Zoom

Park & Zoom is a parking service company with a 2,000-vehicle capacity structure on the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. Park&Zoom, located at 9518 Hotel Drive, offers covered parking, car care services such as oil changes and car washes, and a free shuttle service to and from the Barbara Jordan Terminal at ABIA.

Park&Zoom, which opened in November 2016, has a partnership with the City of Austin to be the only private parking facility on the ABIA campus. Its sister facility, Bark&Zoom, provides covered airport parking with a pet hotel across the highway at 2601 Cardinal Loop.

First Class Parking Facilities, operated by Park&Zoom, Offers:

Covered parking

Valet service available

Shuttle service to and from the Barbara Jordan Terminal at ABIA

Drop off and pick up anytime, day or night

Car care services available, including car wash, oil change, and windshield chip repair

Contact Details:

Park&Zoom

9518 Hotel Dr.

Austin, TX 78719

Website: www.parkandzoom.com

Phone: 512-530-PARK (7275)

Email: info@parkandzoom.com

About Phoenix Motorcars

Phoenix Motorcars, founded in 2003, is a leader in developing medium and heavy-duty electric vehicles for the commercial markets with a primary focus on class 3 & 4 vehicles. Phoenix Motorcars strives to provide fleets with clean transportation and renewable energy through advanced technology solutions and remains committed to excellence in electric vehicle innovation. For more information, please visit www.phoenixmotorcars.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Liz Macdonald

PHONE: 512-466-7954

EMAIL: lizmac@vertex.com

