Parlance Helps Customers Reduce Call Management Costs and Improve Caller Experiences

Parlance has a prestigious history of solving real world problems through the science of sound and the power of voice. The company evolved from BBN Technologies, now Raytheon BBN Technologies, the government contractor known for high-profile achievements in advanced speech recognition and natural language understanding. Parlance speech-driven call routing applications help customers eliminate massive hold queues, free live agents for more complex calls, optimize business operations, and significantly reduce call handling costs. Callers can speak naturally and connect directly when they call companies, easily engaging with this modern voice-first solution. Parlance Service is now compliance-tested by Avaya for compatibility with Avaya Aura® Experience Portal.

"We are pleased to improve our support of contact center speech self-service solutions for Avaya customers," said Joseph Maxwell, chief executive officer, Parlance. "Compliance with Avaya Aura Experience Portal allows Parlance to innovate based on an open, standards-based platform, helping Avaya customers easily and cost-effectively incorporate new technology into their contact center and uncover new possibilities for getting more out of their communications infrastructure."

"Technology partners like Parlance Corporation are helping Avaya deliver high value solutions in the demanding area of speech self-service," said Eric Rossman, vice president, Partners, Developers and Alliances, Avaya. "Parlance Service, a managed service approach to speech-driven call routing, allows Avaya customers to modernize the first step of caller engagement economically and with significant improvements to ROI."

Parlance is a Technology Partner in the Avaya DevConnect program—an initiative to develop, market and sell innovative third-party products that interoperate with Avaya technology and extend the value of a company's investment in its network.

As a Technology Partner, Parlance can submit products to Avaya for compliance testing, where a team of DevConnect engineers develops a comprehensive test plan for each application to verify its Avaya compatibility. This enables customers to confidently add best-in-class capabilities to their network without having to replace their existing infrastructure—helping speed deployment of new applications and reduce both network complexity and implementation costs.

Learn more about how Parlance is part of Avaya's DevConnect program and Avaya's other partner programs.

About Avaya

Businesses are built on the experiences they provide, and every day millions of those experiences are built by Avaya (NYSE: AVYA). For over one hundred years, we've enabled organizations around the globe to win – by creating intelligent communications experiences for customers and employees. Avaya builds open, converged and innovative solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration – in the cloud, on-premise or a hybrid of both. To grow your business, we're committed to innovation, partnership, and a relentless focus on what's next. We're the technology company you trust to help you deliver Experiences that Matter. For more information, please visit www.avaya.com.

About Parlance

For nearly 25 years, top organizations nationwide have depended on Parlance to modernize and improve the first 30 seconds of every caller's journey and remove barriers to service. Parlance uses speech recognition automation to enable customers to speak naturally and connect directly when they call organizations on the phone, providing friction-free, voice-driven access to the resources they need. No long hold times, no confusing menus, no numbers to press on a dial pad. Parlance Service subscription-based solutions empower organizations to reduce call volume to main number operators by 60-85%, depending on the industry. For more information, please visit www.parlancecorp.com.

