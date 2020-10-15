Parley Pro Named High Performer in Contract Management by G2 Crowd

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parley Pro is honored to be named a "High Performer" in the Contract Management category of the G2 Fall 2020 Grid Report, which recognizes products that have the most satisfied customers and the largest presence in their market.

Based on favorable reviews from customers, Parley Pro earned the highest ratings as a contract management provider that is "Easiest to Do Business With" and garnered exceptionally high ratings as a product that "Best Meets Requirements" under the Usability Index.

"The Parley Pro team thanks our customers for the opportunity to serve them and we greatly appreciate that they shared their real-life experiences in so many positive reviews on G2. There's really no higher honor and no better way to ensure Parley Pro continues to raise the bar for making contract negotiations more productive and contract management more reliable, measurable, and predictable," says Olga V. Mack, CEO of Parley Pro.

Through Parley Pro, business leaders streamline and automate each stage of the contract lifecycle to close better contracts faster and make smarter, data-driven decisions. G2 customer rankings indicate Parley Pro's highest-rated features are its Reporting & Dashboard capabilities, Contract Collaboration, and the Approval Process. Customers also give the platform higher than average ratings for Ease of Use, Quality of Support, and Ease of Setup.

"We love that so many customers appreciate the ease surrounding the Parley Pro platform. Each customer's voice helps us ensure that we design every feature to improve efficiency, visibility, and control," says Lilian Caldiera, Chief Product Officer at Parley Pro.

G2 is a well-known technology marketplace where businesses discover, review, and manage technology to make smart buying decisions. Visit the Parley Pro ratings page on the G2 website to read customer reviews and learn more.

About Parley Pro

Parley Pro is a secure cloud-based platform for modern contract negotiation and management. Companies of all sizes use Parley Pro to automate contract management processes and negotiate better contracts faster. Fueled by real-time collaboration, Parley Pro empowers business leaders to build fluid relationships across the organization and beyond to unlock the hidden value throughout the lifecycle of each contract. Visit Parley Pro online to see how you can provide better contract management and negotiation experiences for your team and your partners.

SOURCE Parley Pro

