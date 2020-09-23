Parnell Pharmaceuticals Announces Nomovid Antiviral Nasal Spray

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parnell Pharmaceuticals announced that it has developed what will be the first antiviral nasal spray in the United States. Nomovid™ Nasal Spray will be easy-to-use, low-cost and can be quickly made available over-the-counter for consumers.

Nomovid is based upon a substance licensed by Parnell from New Mexico Tech University to treat drug-resistant bacteria and fungi such as MRSA and Candida auris. Parnell had been taking the necessary steps to enter the FDA approval process for the MRSA indication until it reportedly saw very positive results against COVID-19. The company is now filing for the COVID-19 indication instead.

"Our product is based upon existing FDA approvals of the active ingredient for use in intravenous and inhalation formulations for other indications. It's also approved for inactive use, and is used in hundreds of cosmetic products today." said Dr. Francis Parnell, Chairman and C.E.O. of Parnell Pharmaceuticals. "It isn't some newly-created entity where its use hasn't already been documented and approved. Since the nose is the main route of entry into the body of Sars-CoV-2, we have prepared it in a nasal spray." Parnell said.

The company has submitted a White Paper to the U.S. government program Operation Warp Speed, seeking funding and an Emergency Use Authorization, which will allow the product to be manufactured and distributed while doing the necessary Phase III Clinical Trials.

About Parnell Pharmaceuticals

Parnell Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a closely held, private pharmaceutical company founded in 1986 and headquartered in San Rafael, California with an office in Dublin, Ireland. The company develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and OTC drug products that maintain and restore mucosal and skin integrity. The products are natural-based and patented for oral and nasal care, personal care, and anti-infective use. Parnell products, including Mouth Kote® Dry Mouth Spray and Pretz® Nasal Spray, are marketed and distributed in North America and Europe.

