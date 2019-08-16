PARRIS Law Firm: Judge Issues Sanctions against SoCalGas and its Counsel for Withholding Evidence

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Honorable Carolyn B. Kuhl of the Los Angeles County Superior Court issued her final ruling in favor of the plaintiffs in response to SoCalGas' request to withhold vital information related to the 2015 Aliso Canyon Gas Well Blowout. Judge Kuhl's ruling means SoCalGas has ten (10) days to release over 165 documents and communications with independent engineering consultant (AECOM). The judge also sanctioned SoCalGas $6,500 for delaying the process.

"This ruling shows that SoCalGas has done nothing but delay this process and deny SoCalGas' victims justice at every turn," said attorney Brian Panish of Panish Shea & Boyle LLP. "The sanctions levied by the judge are serious and substantial. We hope that from here on out SoCalGas and its counsel stop playing games and start abiding by the law," said attorney R. Rex Parris of the PARRIS Law Firm.

The ruling denies SoCalGas' motion for protective order in part, requiring the utility to produce all but six (6) of the 174 documents previously withheld from discovery.

To read the final ruling, go to:

https://www.parrislawyers.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/Hearing_on_Motion_for_Protective_Order_Ruling_SPR.pdf

