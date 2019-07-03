PARRIS Law Firm: Trial Date Set in Civil Lawsuits Against Sempra and SoCalGas

LOS ANGELES, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Porter Ranch residents will finally have their day in court. The first wave of civil lawsuits against Sempra and SoCalGas go to trial on June 24, 2020. A Los Angeles Superior Court judge has set a trial date for the first phase of the ongoing litigation against Sempra Energy and SoCalGas involving the Porter Ranch Gas Leaks.

"So many families battle health issues and even cancer simply because of where they lived or worked," said R. Rex Parris of PARRIS Law Firm. "It's time for justice," Parris added.

According to the complaint, this trial will determine damages for:

Personal Injury

Negligence

Private and Public Nuisance

Trespassing

Inverse Condemnation

Liability for Ultra-Hazardous Activities

Infliction of Emotional Distress

Fraudulent Concealment

"This case has been a huge wake-up call for State regulators, the general public, and most importantly Sempra and SoCalGas," said Brian Panish of Panish Shea & Boyle. Over the past year, two reports have come out that highlights how the gas leak occurred and its ongoing impact.

The Blade Report, an independent root-cause analysis of the leak, found that the Porter Ranch gas leak was caused in part by a well casing that ruptured due to corrosion. The report blamed SoCalGas for failing to perform follow-up inspections for decades after discovering previous leaks.

In addition, a recent UCLA study on air quality samples collected near the facility shows elevated levels of pollutants known or suspected to be associated with serious health problems. "It's obvious that SoCalGas lied to everyone... State regulators, firefighters, the Department of Public Health, and the public at large were all kept in the dark about the horrible conditions at the gas storage facility," said R. Rex Parris. "Given enough time, the lies will eventually catch up to you," Parris added.

According to a recently filed complaint, a longtime employee of CPUC, is suing SoCalGas. Mr. Bruno was never warned of the toxicity at the gas wells he inspected regularly and now suffers from a rare blood cancer, which is a known risk of benzene exposure.

About PARRIS Law Firm

PARRIS Law Firm, a Los Angeles County-based business, has devoted the past 34 years to helping families who have been victims of catastrophic injuries as a result of someone else's careless actions. PARRIS Law Firm has secured numerous multi-million dollar victories, including a record-breaking defamation jury verdict in Los Angeles for $370 million, a $135 million wage-and-hour class action settlement, a $57 million verdict for brothers involved in a head-on collision with a big-rig truck, a $42 million verdict for a man who was severely injured in a horrific T-bone collision, and a $13 million settlement against electric car manufacturer, Tesla. Widely recognized as one of America's top Personal Injury, Employment, and Environmental law firms, PARRIS Law Firm has the proven track record necessary to help families in need. www.parrislawyers.com

About Panish Shea & Boyle LLP

Panish Shea & Boyle LLP represents plaintiffs in wrongful death, catastrophic personal injury, product liability, mass torts, and business litigation cases. Firm attorneys serve in leadership roles in some of the largest personal injury cases against utility companies in the state including Southern California Edison (SCE), Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E), and Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), and dedicate themselves to obtaining justice for clients who are dealing with a life-altering injury, death of a family member or other challenges caused by the wrongful act of another. The firm is consistently ranked among the best plaintiff's law firms in the country, including by U.S. News & World Report, where it's recognized as a Tier One law firm in the areas of Plaintiffs Personal Injury Litigation, Plaintiffs Product Liability Litigation, and Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions as well as by the National Law Journal which named the firm in its Elite Trial Lawyers list. psblaw.com.

About the Law Firm of Morgan & Morgan

Morgan & Morgan is one of the largest exclusively plaintiffs' law firms in the US, with 25 offices throughout Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky, Pennsylvania and New York. The firm handles cases nationally and has been a leader in cases such as the BP Oil spill and Chinese Drywall litigation. We have over 300 lawyers with years of experience involving personal injury, medical malpractice, consumer class action, and securities fraud--as well as complex litigation against drug and medical device manufacturers. For more information, visit www.forthepeople.com.

Media Contact:

Dante Hickles : dhickles@parrislawyers.com (661) 949-2595

: dhickles@parrislawyers.com (661) 949-2595 Angela Bailey : bailey@psblaw.com (909) 286-4040

SOURCE PARRIS Law Firm

Related Links

http://www.parrislawyers.com

