PARRIS Law Firm: Weyerhaeuser Attempts to Suppress Evidence in Severe Workplace Injury Case- Lawsuit Alleges

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court alleges Weyerhaeuser, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, is guilty of creating an unsafe working environment that led to severe injuries for one truck driver. The proceeding litigation also exposed an alleged attempt by Weyerhaeuser to suppress evidence showing that the company left a hired contractor for dead on its lumber yard.

In October of 2015, Peter Alfaro was dispatched to pick up lumber from Weyerhaeuser's Santa Clarita facility. While Alfaro attempted to secure the load for transportation, the entire freight fell on top of him, crushing him and pinning him to the ground. Making matters worse, the lumber trapped Peter for almost an hour before he was finally discovered. Peter continues to receive medical treatment and will continue to do so for the rest of his life.

Weyerhaeuser maintained security cameras on the property, but coincidentally claimed that the cameras did not pick up the incident and further refused to produce any footage. Both Weyerhaeuser and Cal/OSHA, the state agency which investigates workplace accidents, conducted an investigation into the incident. "We've consistently asked Weyerhaeuser for its incident report," said PARRIS Law Firm attorney R. Rex Parris. "Their attempts at hiding the report tell us there's something that they don't want coming to light," R. Rex Parris added.

On January 25, 2019, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge ordered Weyerhaeuser to turn over its investigative incident report among other relevant case materials "within 30 days." However, this order was ignored by Weyerhaeuser's attorneys who filed a petition to the court of appeals claiming the incident report was the work product of its attorneys and contained privileged information. On March 8, 2019, The Second Appellate District Court for the State of California ruled against Weyerhaeuser's petition to withhold the incident report.

"Weyerhaeuser is treating Peter as though he is some sort of nuisance as he attempts to find out how his injuries could've been avoided," said attorney Khail A. Parris. "Weyerhaeuser's attempts to withhold evidence, places an undue burden on someone who has already suffered enough," Khail A. Parris concluded. The case is Peter and Silvia Alfaro v. Weyerhaeuser Company, Los Angeles Superior Court, Case No. BC646685.

Filed Complaint

Second Appellate District Court Decision

About The PARRIS Law Firm

PARRIS Law Firm has dedicated the past 34 years to representing families affected by catastrophic injuries as a result of someone else's negligent actions. The experienced team at PARRIS, a Los Angeles County based business, fight tirelessly against corporate defense attorneys to make sure their clients are fairly compensated for their pain and suffering. PARRIS has secured numerous multi-million dollar victories for their clients, including a historic, record-breaking defamation jury verdict in Los Angeles for $370 million, a $135 million wage-and-hour class action settlement, and a $56 million jury verdict for their client who was catastrophically injured in a big rig accident. Considered one of the top Personal Injury, Employment, and Environmental law firms in the country, the PARRIS Law Firm has the proven skill and track record to help families in need. Recognized by top publications such as U.S. News & World Report's Best Lawyer's ® magazine, Super Lawyers®, and Top Attorney's® in California, the PARRIS Law Firm has what it takes to make sure justice is served. For more information, visit parrislawyers.com.

