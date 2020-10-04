Parrot Analytics partners with Guinness World Records™ to reveal most in-demand TV shows in Guinness World Records 2021 Edition

"Television continues to re-define itself at a blistering pace," says Guinness World Records Editor-in-Chief Craig Glenday. "There are ever-more choices for consumers, new apps and platforms and local stories that are resonating with audiences all around the world. It is difficult to know the precise global impact that this plethora of TV series available today is having on consumers, unless of course you refer to the data offered by our consulting partner Parrot Analytics. Having created the industry category of 'TV demand measurement', Parrot Analytics helps Guinness World Records to quantify the ways in which viewers engage with TV shows around the world in a globally standardized manner. This ensures Guinness World Records can identify the shows that people are genuinely talking about and watching, on a global scale."

Under the theme of "Discover Your World," the Guinness World Records 2021 Edition spans 12 engaging chapters featuring record-holders from across the globe. With assistance from Parrot Analytics' data, the Pop Culture: TV section explores fan discovery and viewership stats for history-making TV shows across genres such as comedy, digital originals, reality, and Sci-Fi.

Parrot Analytics' global platform-agnostic measurement system quantifies how viewers are engaging with TV shows around the world. The resulting demand-weighted metric is based upon inputs from video consumption (streaming/download), social media (hashtags, liking, sharing) and research/commentary (media coverage) sources.

As a result of this data, the most in-demand TV series categories from 2019 featured in the 2021 edition include:

Book Adaptation: Game of Thrones (HBO)

Legal Drama: Suits ( USA Network)

Network) Teen Drama: Riverdale (The CW)

(The CW) Comedy: The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

Digital Original: Stranger Things (Netflix)

Animated: Rick and Morty (Adult Swim)

TV Series: Game of Thrones (HBO)

Reality: The Voice (NBC)

Children's Show: SpongeBob Squarepants (Nickelodeon)

Horror: American Horror Story (FX)

Medical Drama: Grey's Anatomy (ABC)

Romantic Drama: Outlander (The CW)

Series Debut: Chernobyl (HBO)

Film adaptation: Westworld (HBO)

The Guinness World Records 2021 Edition ($28.95 USD) will be available in stores and online on October 6, 2020, in the United States. International editions are now widely available.

