Parsifal to Exhibit at SHRM 2019 in Las Vegas

PALM BAY, Fla., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsifal Corporation, the leading industry Household Goods procurement and audit firm, will be exhibiting at the SHRM 2019 Annual Conference & Exhibition at the Las Vegas Convention Center on June 23rd through the 26th. Parsifal will be presenting a full range of new and existing relocation support services, such as its mainstay auditing program, and their innovative RPTs (relocation procurement technologies.) Major focus will be given to the PAS™ Technology – Parsifal's Audit System, a cutting edge software allowing client real time access. In addition, Parsifal's newest development, ReloSnap™ software provides Real-time Weight and Volume Approvals, moving the audit upstream so that every shipment can be verified for weight or volume within a few hours after the shipment has loaded.

The Parsifal Audit System, (PAS) is a highly intelligent, software developed for real-time web access.Our AccuScan system allows us to review each invoice more intelligently by pulling contract, policy and industry data into our system and flagging the auditor to apparent unusual charges. The process continues through our VeriWeight analysis to audit the weight of each shipment, ensuring that the billed weight is supported by the inventory, weight tickets and other information.

Mark Olsen, President and CEO, explains that, "Based on a sample of 100 ReloSnap shipments, weight/volume approvals rose from a range of 60% to 70% during the post move audits to an impressive 95% at origin, dramatically speeding up the billing and audit process." As the global leader in relocation auditing, Parsifal applies a long history of industry know-how and state-of-the-art technology to all of its services including relocation procurement, billing support, service evaluations and consulting.

In addition to SHRM, Parsifal Corporation will also be exhibiting its technology and services in Boston at the Worldwide ERC 2019 Global Workforce Symposium, from October 16-18. At all events, Parsifal will proudly present solutions from booking to billing along with auditing sophistication, features and support found nowhere else in the industry. In this way, Parsifal continues in a history of nearly 40 years, providing for exceptional 'accuracy, protection and fairness' for their clients and all parties involved.

Parsifal Corporation

Parsifal is the world's leading firm providing relocation auditing services and procurement technology, touching moves in over 120 countries around the globe. Our services and products are in constant worldwide operation with corporations, carriers and move managers in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Australia and Europe. Parsifal Corporation assists our clients to obtain best in class household goods pricing and quality of service. And, we offer to protect that pricing and quality with expert global auditing.

Mission: At Parsifal Corporation we are dedicated to our passion and craft, focused on ensuring outstanding accuracy and sound fairness through quality-driven and innovative technology to all our clients, partners and stakeholders in the global relocation experience.

