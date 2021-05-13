PARSIQ Now Integrated Into Polkadot For Smart Triggers Across The Polkadot Relay Chain

A smart trigger is effectively a smart contract that is deployed into the PARSIQ ecosystem. It allows triggers from external chains to be passed to off-chain systems. It collects data across a variety of chains in real time and then constructs an indexed composition of actions in any one chain, in a process of reverse-engineering. It can validate and process a huge amount of real-time data simultaneously via its distributed data management layer, by utilizing chain specific feature extraction.

Building a Bridge

PARSIQ shares the same ideology as Polkadot, which is to bridge data across a huge network of chains, leaving all chains completely equal to one another, where each chain has its own personal real world uses and strengths. This is a model which builds strength from numbers, and enhances usability by combining the entire group of chains into one strong network.

PARSIQ, is the bridge between the chains and between off-chain applications too. Developers can build their own smart triggers using PARSIQ. These smart triggers react to events, plus they are able to store and alter data and also to learn from the data as they grow.

PARSIQ is now integrated across all of the major blockchains including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Solana, Celo, Dash and Algorand to give users a way to simplify the automation of their processes and applications off-chain.

About PARSIQ

Developers can use the PARSIQ platform to build their own smart triggers for data workflow automation, storage and learning here: https://portal.parsiq.net/signup

Examples of workflows:

Alerts of DOT transactions as they happen

Bridging events in the Polkadot Relay Chain (as well as other chains) with a simple user interface

Monitor data flow and create advanced analytics from the data

Alerting to strong potential trades

Usage for traders, platforms and market researchers to build strong, data-backed pictures of the markets.

About Polkadot

Created by one of Ethereum's founders, Dr Gavin Wood Polkadot's goal is to take blockchains to a state closer to Web3 where all on-chain activity is shared across a variety of chains. It is an intersection, capable of translating architecture into one heterogenous language for customising side chains to connect with public blockchains.

