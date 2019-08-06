Parsley Energy Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial And Operating Results; Tightens Capital Budget Range, Raises Production Guidance, And Lowers Unit Cost Estimates

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE: PE) ("Parsley," "Parsley Energy," or the "Company") today announced financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The Company has posted a presentation to its website that supplements the information in this release.

Second Quarter 2019 Highlights

Net oil production increased 10% quarter-over-quarter and 28% year-over-year to 86.6 MBo per day. Total net production averaged 140.1 MBoe per day.

The Company registered favorable trends in operating costs during the second quarter of 2019.

Parsley reported lease operating expense ("LOE") per Boe of $3.35 , representing a Company-record level and an 8% reduction versus 1Q19. Parsley is lowering full-year 2019 LOE per Boe guidance from $3.50 - $4.50 to $3.40 - $3.90 .

Both general and administrative expense ("G&A") per Boe and cash based G&A per Boe (1) , which excludes stock-based compensation expense, decreased quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year to $2.74 and $2.35 , respectively, representing Company-record levels in each case. Parsley is lowering full-year 2019 cash G&A per Boe guidance from $2.75 - $3.25 to $2.60 - $2.90 .

- to - . The Company is increasing full-year 2019 net oil production guidance from 80.0-85.0 MBo per day to 85.0-86.5 MBo per day. At the midpoint, the updated range translates to estimated year-over-year organic growth of nearly 25%.

Summary Comment and Outlook

"When we unveiled our 2019 development plan, we pointed to this year representing a critical next step in Parsley's corporate evolution. We set a course aiming to take a step forward to sustainable free cash flow, while delivering a step-change improvement in capital efficiency," said Matt Gallagher, Parsley's President and CEO. "I am proud of the strides we have made on our 2019 action plan and our updated guidance ranges reflect the high level of execution delivered across the organization. We are now positioned to generate free cash flow for the remainder of the year, which will cement a core tenet of our 2019 action plan. Furthermore, I am excited that Parsley Energy is now on a trajectory toward growing free cash flow, ultimately increasing visibility for the return of capital to shareholders."

Operational Update

Activity Overview

During the second quarter of 2019, the Company spud 41 and placed on production 39 gross operated horizontal wells. Parsley's working interest on wells placed on production was approximately 99%, with an average completed lateral length of approximately 9,750 feet. Completion activity was weighted toward the Midland Basin, where the Company placed on production 33 gross operated horizontal wells, with the remainder placed on production in the Delaware Basin. Parsley expects that development activity will remain weighted to the Midland Basin for the remainder of the year, consistent with prior commentary.

Parsley maintained operational momentum during the second quarter of 2019, including an 8% improvement in drilling efficiency(2) compared to the first quarter of 2019. These drilling efficiency gains enabled the Company to drop from 12 development rigs to 11 development rigs in mid-June. Parsley expects to run a maximum of 11 development rigs and three-to-four frac spreads through the end of 2019. Parsley intends to proactively manage its schedule to adhere to its full-year capital budget expectations and preserve operational momentum into 2020.

"Our 2019 action plan sought to build upon operational efficiency gains captured during 2018. Our teams are delivering on this key objective, and we are now generating more footage with less equipment," said David Dell'Osso, Parsley's COO. "Importantly, this incremental footage coincides with a commitment to a narrowed capital budget range, translating to a more capital efficient program in 2019. Finally, Parsley is targeting a consistent capital investment pace through the end of the year as the Company expects to carry operational momentum into next year."

Notable Well Results

Parsley's returns-focused strategy targeted increased development activity in its Upton County area during 2019. Over the past six months, Upton County has been the Company's most active area with 25 wells turned to production. These recent wells included three wells on the Hanks Family lease, which were completed in the Wolfcamp B zone with an upsized proppant loading of approximately 2,400 pounds per lateral foot. Early results from these three 6,500' lateral wells are promising, with 30-day peak production rates averaging 1,342 Boe/d (74% oil). More broadly, the Company's 2019 Upton County wells are delivering encouraging early results in the aggregate, registering a higher oil productivity than comparable 2018 wells.

Financial Update

Healthy execution in 2Q19 translated to strong performance in key financial measures.

Profitability

During 2Q19, the Company recorded net income attributable to its stockholders of $115.9 million, or $0.41 per share. Excluding, on a tax-adjusted basis, certain items that the Company does not view as indicative of its ongoing financial performance, adjusted net income for 2Q19 was $90.4 million, or $0.32 per share.(1)

Adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, depletion, amortization, and exploration expense ("Adjusted EBITDAX") for 2Q19 was $368.4 million.(1)

Realized Pricing

During 2Q19, Parsley reported an average unhedged oil price realization of $58.23/Bbl net of transportation costs, representing a discount of $1.68 to the average WTI Cushing price(3) for the quarter.

Operating Costs

Parsley registered favorable trends in operating costs and margins during the second quarter of 2019. The Company reported LOE per Boe of $3.35, down 8% versus 1Q19 expense levels. Favorable LOE unit cost trends were driven by artificial lift optimization, continued utilization of the Company's integrated water handling system, and increased production volumes. Parsley is lowering full-year 2019 LOE per Boe guidance from $3.50-$4.50 to $3.40-$3.90.

Both G&A per Boe and cash based G&A per Boe(1), which excludes stock-based compensation expense, decreased quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year to $2.74 and $2.35, respectively, representing Company-record levels in each case. Encouraging G&A cost trends are a function of ongoing corporate cost savings initiatives, including a previously disclosed reduction in workforce. During 2Q19, Parsley incurred one-time restructuring and other termination costs of $1.6 million as part of its continuing effort to reduce future general and administrative expenses. These one-time costs are reported separately from the Company's G&A and cash based G&A. Parsley is lowering full-year 2019 cash G&A per Boe guidance from $2.75-$3.25 to $2.60-$2.90.

Healthy realized oil pricing and favorable trends in the aforementioned cash operating costs drove a strong operating cash margin of $30.38 per Boe, or 78% of the Company's average realized price per Boe.(1)

Capital Expenditures

Parsley reported capital expenditures of $372 million during the second quarter of 2019, comprised of $290 million for operated drilling and completion activity, $76 million for operated facilities and infrastructure, and $6 million associated with non-operated development activity.

Liquidity and Hedging

As of June 30, 2019, Parsley had approximately $1.0 billion of liquidity, consisting of $64 million of cash and cash equivalents and an availability of $951 million on the Company's revolver.(4)

A significant majority of Parsley's expected 2019 oil production remains subject to hedge protection. The Company also recently added to its 2020 hedge positions, including new Brent contracts that further align Parsley's hedge position with its regional price exposure. Parsley's portfolio of option contracts provides significant protection for its balance sheet and anticipated cash flow while retaining meaningful exposure to higher commodity prices. For details on Parsley's hedge position, please see the tables below under Supplemental Information and/or, upon availability, the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

2019 Guidance

Parsley is tightening its 2019 capital budget range, increasing its full-year 2019 net oil production guidance and decreasing its full-year 2019 unit operating cost guidance, reflecting strong execution across the organization. The Company expects third quarter 2019 net oil production to average 87-90 MBo/d. For further detail, please see the table below.



Previous Updated

2019 Guidance 2019 Guidance Production



Annual net oil production (MBo/d) 80.0-85.0 85.0-86.5 Annual net total production (MBoe/d) 124.0-134.0 134.0-139.0





Capital Program



Total development expenditures ($MM) $1,350-$1,550 $1,400-$1,490 Drilling and completion (% of total) ~85% ~85% Facilities, Infrastructure & Other (% of total) ~15% ~15%





Activity



Gross operated horizontal POPs(5) 130-140 135-140 Midland Basin (% of total) ~85% ~85% Delaware Basin (% of total) ~15% ~15% Average lateral length 10,000'-10,500' 10,100'-10,500' Gross operated lateral footage (000's) 1,350'-1,470' 1,365'-1,470' Average working interest ~90% 93%-94%





Unit Costs



Lease operating expenses ($/Boe) $3.50-$4.50 $3.40-$3.90 Cash general and administrative expenses ($/Boe) $2.75-$3.25 $2.60-$2.90 Production and ad valorem taxes (% of total revenue) 6%-7% 6%-7%

Conference Call Information

About Parsley Energy, Inc.

Parsley Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of unconventional oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.parsleyenergy.com.

- Tables to Follow -







(1) "Cash based G&A per Boe", "Adjusted EBITDAX", "operating cash margin", and "adjusted net income" are not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). For definitions and reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted EBITDAX, operating cash margin, and adjusted net income to GAAP financial measures, please see the tables and associated commentary below under Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures. (2) "Drilling efficiency" is measured based on drilled feet per operational day. "Operational days" are measured as days equipment is active and do not include mobilization or other idle time. (3) Represents Bloomberg-sourced 2Q19 average WTI Cushing price. (4) Revolver availability is net of letters of credit. (5) Wells placed on production. Note As used in this press release, free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as cash flow from operations before changes in operating assets and liabilities less accrual-based development capital expenditures.

Parsley Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Operating Data (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

June 30, 2018 Net production volumes:









Oil (MBbls) 7,881



7,102



6,165

Natural gas (MMcf) 13,004



10,488



9,235

Natural gas liquids (MBbls) 2,701



2,436



2,106

Total (MBoe) 12,749



11,286



9,811

Average daily net production (Boe/d) 140,099



125,400



107,813

Average sales prices(1) :









Oil, without realized derivatives (per Bbl) $ 58.23



$ 51.83



$ 64.29

Oil, with realized derivatives (per Bbl) $ 55.42



$ 49.40



$ 60.11

Natural gas, without realized derivatives (per Mcf) $ 0.01



$ 1.38



$ 1.32

Natural gas, with realized derivatives (per Mcf) $ 0.28



$ 1.33



$ 1.40

NGLs (per Bbl) $ 14.18



$ 17.97



$ 27.20

Average price per Boe, without realized derivatives $ 39.01



$ 37.78



$ 47.48

Average price per Boe, with realized derivatives $ 37.54



$ 36.20



$ 44.92

Average costs (per Boe):









Lease operating expenses $ 3.35



$ 3.65



$ 3.66

Transportation and processing costs $ 0.52



$ 0.73



$ 0.66

Production and ad valorem taxes $ 2.41



$ 2.43



$ 2.79

Depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 15.57



$ 15.39



$ 14.84

General and administrative expenses (including stock-based compensation) $ 2.74



$ 3.37



$ 3.67

General and administrative expenses (cash based) $ 2.35



$ 2.90



$ 3.12









(1) Average prices shown in the table reflect prices both before and after the effects of the Company's realized commodity hedging transactions. The Company's calculations of such effects include both realized gains and losses on cash settlements for commodity derivative transactions and premiums paid or received on options that settled during the period. Realized oil prices are net of transportation costs.

Parsley Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited, in thousands, except for per share data)(1)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 REVENUES













Oil sales $ 458,888



$ 396,325



$ 827,014



$ 727,428

Natural gas sales 141



12,235



14,593



29,659

Natural gas liquids sales 38,312



57,275



82,097



97,895

Other 1,200



1,953



2,508



5,547

Total revenues 498,541



467,788



926,212



860,529

OPERATING EXPENSES













Lease operating expenses 42,696



35,904



83,868



64,736

Transportation and processing costs 6,608



6,471



14,865



12,738

Production and ad valorem taxes 30,744



27,331



58,151



51,517

Depreciation, depletion and amortization 198,563



145,552



372,286



266,751

General and administrative expenses (including stock-based compensation) 34,907



35,991



72,944



70,986

Exploration and abandonment costs 72



3,366



23,066



8,777

Acquisition costs —



(2)



—



2

Accretion of asset retirement obligations 353



359



698



713

Gain on sale of property —



(5,166)



—



(5,055)

Restructuring and other termination costs 1,562



—



1,562



—

Other operating expenses 2,199



2,477



1,388



4,652

Total operating expenses 317,704



252,283



628,828



475,817

OPERATING INCOME 180,837



215,505



297,384



384,712

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)













Interest expense, net (33,597)



(33,758)



(66,599)



(65,726)

Gain (loss) on derivatives 19,561



(9,466)



(100,126)



(20,259)

Change in TRA liability —



—



—



(82)

Interest income 103



1,686



394



3,809

Other income 715



234



773



535

Total other expense, net (13,218)



(41,304)



(165,558)



(81,723)

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 167,619



174,201



131,826



302,989

INCOME TAX EXPENSE (32,625)



(33,243)



(24,835)



(56,568)

NET INCOME 134,994



140,958



106,991



246,421

LESS: NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS (19,059)



(21,803)



(15,120)



(44,376)

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARSLEY ENERGY, INC. STOCKHOLDERS $ 115,935



$ 119,155



$ 91,871



$ 202,045

















Net income per common share:













Basic $ 0.41



$ 0.44



$ 0.33



$ 0.76

Diluted $ 0.41



$ 0.44



$ 0.33



$ 0.76

Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 279,706



272,239



279,253



266,479

Diluted 279,768



272,846



279,363



267,043









(1) Certain reclassifications and adjustments to prior period amounts have been made to conform with current presentation.

Parsley Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, in thousands)



June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 64,099



$ 163,216

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts:





Joint interest owners and other 30,273



39,564

Oil, natural gas and NGLs 158,917



136,209

Related parties 892



94

Short-term derivative instruments, net 134,103



191,297

Other current assets 7,420



10,332

Total current assets 395,704



540,712

PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT





Oil and natural gas properties, successful efforts method 10,675,629



9,948,246

Accumulated depreciation, depletion and impairment (1,647,036)



(1,295,098)

Total oil and natural gas properties, net 9,028,593



8,653,148

Other property, plant and equipment, net 188,144



170,739

Total property, plant and equipment, net 9,216,737



8,823,887

NONCURRENT ASSETS





Operating lease assets, net of accumulated depreciation 179,066



—

Long-term derivative instruments, net 39,750



20,124

Other noncurrent assets 6,809



6,640

Total noncurrent assets 225,625



26,764

TOTAL ASSETS $ 9,838,066



$ 9,391,363









LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





CURRENT LIABILITIES





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 423,145



$ 364,803

Revenue and severance taxes payable 132,131



127,265

Short-term derivative instruments, net 150,427



152,330

Current operating lease liabilities 79,719



—

Other current liabilities 3,846



4,547

Total current liabilities 789,268



648,945

NONCURRENT LIABILITIES





Long-term debt 2,221,355



2,181,667

Deferred tax liability 156,159



131,523

Operating lease liability 102,479



—

Payable pursuant to tax receivable agreement 71,077



68,110

Long-term derivative instruments, net 40,485



16,633

Asset retirement obligations 26,948



24,750

Financing lease liability 2,294



—

Total noncurrent liabilities 2,620,797



2,422,683

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES





STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding —



—

Common stock





Class A, $0.01 par value, 600,000,000 shares authorized, 282,134,006 shares issued and 281,116,921 shares outstanding at June 30, 2019 and 280,827,038 shares issued and 280,205,293 shares outstanding at December 31, 2018 2,821



2,808

Class B, $0.01 par value, 125,000,000 shares authorized, 35,538,145 and 36,547,731 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 356



366

Additional paid in capital 5,190,453



5,163,987

Retained earnings 504,517



412,646

Treasury stock, at cost, 1,017,085 shares and 621,745 shares at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 (17,401)



(11,749)

Total stockholders' equity 5,680,746



5,568,058

Noncontrolling interests 747,255



751,677

Total equity 6,428,001



6,319,735

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 9,838,066



$ 9,391,363









(1) Certain reclassifications and adjustments to prior period amounts have been made to conform with current presentation.

Parsley Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, in thousands)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net income $ 106,991



$ 246,421

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation, depletion and amortization 372,286



266,751

Leasehold abandonments and impairments 22,189



8,323

Accretion of asset retirement obligations 698



713

Gain on sale of property —



(5,055)

Stock-based compensation 10,298



10,432

Deferred income tax expense 24,835



56,568

Change in TRA liability —



82

Loss on derivatives 100,126



20,259

Net cash paid for derivative settlements (15,111)



(7,211)

Net cash paid for option premiums (23,609)



(26,330)

Other 1,623



2,001

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:





Accounts receivable (13,417)



(42,993)

Accounts receivable—related parties (798)



147

Other current assets 7,245



(31,419)

Other noncurrent assets (805)



(318)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 18,465



(32,213)

Revenue and severance taxes payable 4,866



24,823

Net cash provided by operating activities 615,882



490,981

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Development of oil and natural gas properties (737,194)



(854,228)

Acquisitions of oil and natural gas properties (24,591)



(56,014)

Additions to other property and equipment (27,911)



(48,047)

Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment 37,893



42,553

Maturity of short-term investments —



49,627

Other 4,489



35,018

Net cash used in investing activities (747,314)



(831,091)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Borrowings under long-term debt 352,000



—

Payments on long-term debt (312,000)



(1,461)

Payments on financing lease obligations (1,430)



—

Debt issuance costs —



(45)

Repurchase of common stock (5,652)



(10,871)

Distributions to owners from consolidated subsidiary (603)



—

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 32,315



(12,377)

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (99,117)



(352,487)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 163,216



554,189

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 64,099



$ 201,702

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:





Cash paid for interest $ (58,164)



$ (64,047)

Cash received for income taxes $ 240



$ —

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH ACTIVITIES:





Asset retirement obligations incurred, including changes in estimate $ 1,208



$ 940

Additions to oil and natural gas properties - change in capital accruals $ 41,124



$ 46,969

Net premiums on options that settled during the period $ (19,748)



$ (34,598)









(1) Certain reclassifications and adjustments to prior period amounts have been made to conform with current presentation.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDAX

Adjusted EBITDAX is not a measure of net income as determined by GAAP. Adjusted EBITDAX is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by the Company's management and external users of the Company's consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDAX as net income before depreciation, depletion and amortization, exploration and abandonment costs, net interest expense, interest income, income tax expense, change in Tax Receivable Agreement ("TRA") liability, stock-based compensation, acquisition costs, gain on sale of property, restructuring and other termination costs, accretion of asset retirement obligations, inventory write down, (gain) loss on derivatives, net settlements on derivative instruments and net premiums on options that settled during the period.

Management believes Adjusted EBITDAX is useful because it allows the Company to more effectively evaluate its operating performance and compare the results of its operations from period to period without regard to its financing methods or capital structure. The Company excludes the items listed above from net income in arriving at Adjusted EBITDAX because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within its industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures, and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDAX should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income as determined in accordance with GAAP or as an indicator of the Company's operating performance. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDAX are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance, such as a company's cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets, none of which are components of Adjusted EBITDAX. The Company's computations of Adjusted EBITDAX may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDAX is a widely followed measure of operating performance.

The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDAX to the GAAP financial measure of net income attributable to Parsley Energy, Inc. stockholders for each of the periods indicated.

Parsley Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries Adjusted EBITDAX (Unaudited, in thousands)(1)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Adjusted EBITDAX reconciliation to net income:













Net income attributable to Parsley Energy, Inc. stockholders $ 115,935



$ 119,155



$ 91,871



$ 202,045

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 19,059



21,803



15,120



44,376

Depreciation, depletion and amortization 198,563



145,552



372,286



266,751

Exploration and abandonment costs 72



3,366



23,066



8,777

Interest expense, net 33,597



33,758



66,599



65,726

Interest income (103)



(1,686)



(394)



(3,809)

Income tax expense 32,625



33,243



24,835



56,568

EBITDAX 399,748



355,191



593,383



640,434

Change in TRA liability —



—



—



82

Stock-based compensation 4,976



5,363



10,298



10,432

Acquisition costs —



(2)



—



2

Gain on sale of property —



(5,166)



—



(5,055)

Restructuring and other termination costs 1,562



—



1,562



—

Accretion of asset retirement obligations 353



359



698



713

Inventory write down —



(17)



—



44

(Gain) loss on derivatives (19,561)



9,466



100,126



20,259

Net settlements on derivative instruments (8,455)



(7,019)



(16,794)



(9,892)

Net premiums on options that settled during the period (10,232)



(18,072)



(19,748)



(34,598)

Adjusted EBITDAX $ 368,391



$ 340,103



$ 669,525



$ 622,421









(1) Certain reclassifications to prior period amounts have been made to conform with current presentation.

Operating Cash Margin

Operating cash margin is not a measure of operating income as determined by GAAP. Operating cash margin is a supplemental non-GAAP performance measure used by the Company as an indicator of the Company's profitability and ability to manage its operating income. The Company defines operating cash margin as net income before income tax expense, other revenues, depreciation, depletion and amortization, exploration and abandonment costs, stock-based compensation, acquisition costs, accretion of asset retirement obligations, other operating expense, net interest expense, gain on sale of property, restructuring and other termination costs, (gain) loss on derivatives, change in TRA liability, interest income, and other income. The amounts included in the calculations of operating cash margin were computed in accordance with GAAP.

Operating cash margin is provided in addition to, and not as an alternative for, and should be read in conjunction with, the information contained in the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP (including the notes), included in its SEC filings and posted on its website. The following table provides a reconciliation of operating cash margin to net income attributable to Parsley Energy, Inc. stockholders.

Parsley Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries Operating Cash Margin (Unaudited, in thousands, except for per unit data)(1)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Operating cash margin reconciliation to net income:













Net income attributable to Parsley Energy, Inc. stockholders $ 115,935



$ 119,155



$ 91,871



$ 202,045

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 19,059



21,803



15,120



44,376

Income tax expense 32,625



33,243



24,835



56,568

Other revenues (1,200)



(1,953)



(2,508)



(5,547)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization 198,563



145,552



372,286



266,751

Exploration and abandonment costs 72



3,366



23,066



8,777

Stock-based compensation 4,976



5,363



10,298



10,432

Acquisition costs —



(2)



—



2

Accretion of asset retirement obligations 353



359



698



713

Other operating expense 2,199



2,477



1,388



4,652

Interest expense, net 33,597



33,758



66,599



65,726

Gain on sale of property —



(5,166)



—



(5,055)

Restructuring and other termination costs 1,562



—



1,562



—

(Gain) loss on derivatives (19,561)



9,466



100,126



20,259

Change in TRA liability —



—



—



82

Interest income (103)



(1,686)



(394)



(3,809)

Other income (715)



(234)



(773)



(535)

Operating cash margin $ 387,362



$ 365,501



$ 704,174



$ 665,437

Operating cash margin per Boe $ 30.38



$ 37.25



$ 29.30



$ 36.52

















Average price per Boe, without realized derivatives $ 39.01



$ 47.48



$ 38.43



$ 46.92

Operating cash margin percentage 78 %

78 %

76 %

78 %







(1) Certain reclassifications to prior period amounts have been made to conform with current presentation.

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted net income is not a measure of net income determined in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted net income is a supplemental non-GAAP performance measure used by the Company's management to evaluate financial performance, prior to (gains) losses on derivatives, net settlements on derivative instruments, net premiums received on options that settled during the period, gain on sale of property, restructuring and other termination costs, exploration and abandonment costs, acquisition costs, and change in TRA liability, while adjusting for noncontrolling interests and the associated changes in estimated income tax. Management believes adjusted net income is useful because it may enhance investors' ability to assess Parsley's historical and future financial performance. Adjusted net income should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, consolidated net income, operating income, or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. The following table presents a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure of adjusted net income to the GAAP financial measure of net income attributable to Parsley Energy, Inc. stockholders.