Parsons Again Named One of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere

CENTREVILLE, Va., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that it was named by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2020 World's Most Ethical Companies®. The company has been honored with this recognition for 11 consecutive years.

"Parsons' commitment to maintaining the highest ethical standards is core to our culture and the reason for our success in delivering a better, safer and more connected world," said Chuck Harrington, chief executive officer for Parsons. "Our 16,000 employees across the world embody our reputation for values and integrity. We are proud to be rewarded for this effort for the 11th year in a row."

In 2020, Ethisphere recognized 132 companies across 21 countries and 51 industries.

"Congratulations to everyone at Parsons for earning this recognition," said Timothy Erblich, chief executive officer, Ethisphere. "This is a moment to acknowledge the leaders working to advance corporate cultures defined by integrity and affirm those companies contributing to broader societal imperatives and the greater good."

To learn more about our commitment to ethical integrity visit Parsons.com or if you'd like to join us visit Parsons.com/careers.

Methodology & Scoring

Grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World's Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe. Best practices and insights from the 2020 honorees will be released in a report and webcast in March and April of this year.

All companies that participate in the assessment process receive an Analytical Scorecard providing them a holistic assessment of where their programs stand against the demanding standards of leading companies.

­­Honorees

The full list of the 2020 World's Most Ethical Companies can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

About the Ethisphere Institute:

The Ethisphere® Institute is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com.

About Parsons:

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

Media Contact:

Bernadette Miller

+1 980.253.9781

bernadette.miller@parsons.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Spille

+ 1 571.655.8264

dave.spille@parsons.com

SOURCE Parsons Corporation

Related Links

www.parsons.com

