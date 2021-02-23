Parsons Again Named One of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere

CENTREVILLE, Va., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that it was named by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies. The company has been honored with this recognition for 12 consecutive years.

"We believe our commitment to maintaining the highest ethical standards contributes to our success as we aim to deliver a better world," said Chuck Harrington, chief executive officer for Parsons. "This award recognizes our teams across the world, and their unwavering commitment to integrity and our other core values as we transform and grow our business across multiple markets and geographies. We are proud to share this award, for the 12th year in a row, with the 15,500 dedicated employees who continued to put ethical performance at the core of our business."

In 2021, Ethisphere recognized 135 companies across 22 countries and 47 industries.

"Congratulations to the Parsons team for again earning this recognition through their unwavering commitment to ethics and integrity," said Timothy Erblich, chief executive officer, Ethisphere. "While addressing the tough challenges of 2020, Parsons continued to earn the trust of stakeholders through resilience and adherence to the company's core values, while continuing to positively impact the communities they serve."

Methodology & Scoring:

Grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World's Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

This year, the process was streamlines and question set expanded to gauge how applicants are adapting and responding to the global health pandemic, environmental, social, and governance factors, safety, equity, and inclusion and social justice.

Honorees:

About the Ethisphere Institute:

The Ethisphere® Institute is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com.

About Parsons:

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

