Parsons and CTDOT Leverage Digital Twin Technology to Improve Interchange

CENTREVILLE, Va., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that the company is implementing digital twin and enhanced 3D modeling technology for the Connecticut Department of Transportation's (CTDOT's) I-91/I-691/Route 15 interchange project. The digital twin – a virtual replica of the redesigned interchange – will help CTDOT thoroughly review the design before it is built and improve their asset management system as the project comes to fruition.

"The infrastructure market is in need of immediate action – to clear the backlog of needed infrastructure projects across the U.S., extend the project lifespan and ensure that new and updated projects are built with climate change considerations," said Mark Fialkowski, executive vice president, mobility solutions for Parsons. "Digital twin technology is one of many innovations that can help increase the safety, efficiency, and reliability of infrastructure projects, and we are gratified that CTDOT shares our dedication to continuously improving infrastructure design through technology implementation."

Parsons will use Bentley's iTwin Services, which provides a cloud-based platform and web-based tools to optimize design review, validation, and insight, for improved collaboration, safety and productivity. The company will also support CTDOT in developing procedures and manuals for implementing this technology on future projects.

To learn more about Parsons' road and highway expertise, visit Parsons.com/road-highway/.

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com , and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

Media Contact:

Theresa Wederman

+1 740.618.9710

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Spille

+ 1 571.655.8264

[email protected]

SOURCE Parsons Corporation

Related Links

www.parsons.com

