Parsons Awarded $114 Million Contract By Qatar Public Works Authority To Improve Infrastructure

CENTREVILLE, Va., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that the company was selected by the Qatar Public Works Authority (PWA) to provide site supervision services for projects in the western area of Qatar as well as Doha City. The $114 million, four-year contract includes contract management, administration and supervision of infrastructure projects being delivered by the PWA. Projects include roads and community infrastructure in districts such as Duhail South and Umm Lekhba, Al Mearad and Southwest of Muaither, and North of Muaither District.

"Our team has served as a trusted consultant to the PWA for more than 20 years, and we look forward to continuing to enhance Qatar's infrastructure, improving livability for residents and advancing future development plans," said Pierre Santoni, president, Middle East Africa (MEA) business unit for Parsons.

Parsons will support PWA's planned infrastructure projects for the duration of the contract, which includes an optional two-year extension. PWA intends to deliver the projects over the next five to seven years.

