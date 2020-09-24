Parsons Awarded $45 Million Contract to Support New BART Train Control

CENTREVILLE, Va., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that the company has been selected by the Bay Area Rapid Transit District (BART) to support implementation of a Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) system. The CBTC System, which will be the largest system in North America when complete, will improve passenger carrying capacity, provide a state of good repair and result in a safer, more efficient transit system.

"Intermodal connections are essential to increasing mobility around and between communities – BART's connections between San Francisco, Berkeley, Oakland, Fremont, Walnut Creek, Dublin/Pleasanton are important for commuters, shoppers and visitors across the Bay Area," said Tom Topolski, executive vice president, connected communities market for Parsons. "As a leader in CBTC in the United States, we will apply our unique systems integration approach to help improve the BART system that has served the Bay Area for more than 45 years."

Parsons has been providing engineering services to BART's CBTC program for the past five years, leveraging experience on CBTC projects worldwide to shape the BART program. Under the new contract, Parsons will provide Design Services During Construction (DSDC) for the CBTC implementation, which will replace the existing automatic train control system on 125 miles of track, while minimizing the impact to revenue operations.

The project is part of BART's $3.5 billion Transbay Corridor Core Capacity Program which includes traction power system upgrades, new rail vehicles and development of a maintenance complex.

To learn more about Parsons' critical infrastructure expertise, visit Parsons.com/markets/critical-infrastructure/.

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

Media Contact:

Bernadette Miller

+1 980.253.9781

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Spille

+ 1 571.655.8264

[email protected]

SOURCE Parsons Corporation

Related Links

www.parsons.com

