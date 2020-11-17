Parsons Awarded $50 Million Contract to Support Houston Airports

CENTREVILLE, Va., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that the company has been selected by Houston Airports to support infrastructure projects and other initiatives related to the effective management of capital renewal and operations and maintenance services. The $50 million contract, which includes a five-year base plus one three-year option, will support Houston Airports' projects at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH), William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) and Ellington Airport (EFD).

"Airports are connectors powering the mobility and economic growth of communities around the world, and Houston Airports connect millions of passengers to their destinations every year," said Tom Topolski, executive vice president, Connected Communities market for Parsons. "Houston Airports shares our team's passion for enhancing the travel experience, and we look forward to helping manage planned capital improvements that will provide safe, efficient and convenient travel options to their customers."

Parsons has supported Houston Airports' IAH Terminal Redevelopment Program (ITRP) for five years. The new contract will expand the company's work beyond ITRP.

"We look forward to continuing our partnership with Parsons as we undertake future infrastructure programs, projects and other initiatives," Chief Development Officer of Houston Airports Bob Barker said. "Houston Airports is committed to serving the traveling public with world-class facilities and features, and these highly qualified professionals will serve as an extension of our staff."

If all option periods are exercised, Parsons' staff will support all phases of the assigned projects, including program initiation, program definition, design review and approval, procurement, construction management, commissioning and activation, and contract closeout.

To learn more about Parsons' critical infrastructure expertise, visit Parsons.com/markets/critical-infrastructure/.

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

